Throwing new bodies for Hitmen in Broncos victory

They have only been to the Calgary Hitmen for three days, but Connor Gabruch and Conrad Mitchell have both received the message.

The Hitmen consider themselves contenders and the new team of Mitchell and Gabruch believes that they are fully capable of making a deep run in the WHL play-offs.

“They are clearly a contender,” said Gabruch, who scored his first goal for the Hitmen in his very first match with the team in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos. “There are many strong players. They are a strong organization and they are a good team. Sometimes the rankings don’t show it, but the (WHL’s Central Division) is very strong and we will simply push every game for it.”

The Hitmen (21-13-5) are currently in the top Wild Card position of the WHL with 47 points. That places them 10 points behind the Lethbridge Hurricanes, which currently occupy the third play-off spot of the Central Division.

But as Gabruch noted, the rankings can deceive.

The Hitmen played three games less than the hurricanes and were hit hard by the injury bug in the first half of the season.

Since Christmas, however, the HItmen have accumulated points in six of their nine games and are considerably healthier than mid-December.

They are in a position strong enough to allow GM Jeff Chynoweth to make three moves to strengthen their selection before Friday’s WHL trading deadline.

First he shipped James Malm to the Tri-City Americans and in return got Kyle Olson back. Olson is recovering from an injury to the lower body, but should be back soon and is the kind of rapid, physical progress on which this year’s Hitmen are built.

Meanwhile, Mitchell was bought this week with a pick from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for Hunter Campbell, and the Hitmen also picked up Gabruch from the Spokane Chiefs while sending a pick from the other side in 2020.

In Sunday’s victory over the Broncos, both Mitchell and Gabruch have left their mark. Gabruch scored while Mitchell grabbed an assist and fired four shots into the net.

“I felt they both played very well and there is probably a natural transition period for them to get up to speed, but I think we have an excellent group of guys who are very hospitable,” said Hitmen head coach Steve Hamilton. “They come into a good dressing room and I thought they both did great on the ice.”

If the Hitmen define themselves this year as a large, fast team, both Gabruch and Mitchell seem to be satisfactory.

Gabruch is 6-foot-4 and Mitchell comes in on 6-foot-6 or 6-foot-7, depending on who you ask. They both skate smoothly and have soft hands, so they are far from the cumbersome giants of the past.

The WHL schedule makers have made sure that they get to know their new teammates very quickly too, because now that they are winning two out of three this weekend, the Hitmen are going on a long road trip that will take them through Saskatchewan and Manitoba and see them play four games in five nights before returning to Alberta for a fun, long, five-day break.

