Throwback Thursday: Canucks changes for Bertuzzi

var adServerUrl = “”;

var $ el = $ (“# video_container-606837”);

var permalink = $ el.closest (‘. snet-single-article’). data (‘permalink’);

/ *

if (“1” == true && ‘undefined’! == typeof window.getIndexAds) {

var so = {preroll: {1: {1: {siteID: 191888}, 2: {siteID: 191889}}}};

adServerUrl = window.getIndexAds (http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.web%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300xqppp_en_rep & output = fixed & unviewed_position_start = 1 & ad_rule = 1 & vid = 6130262276001 & cmsid = 384 ‘, so permalink);

} different {

adServerUrl = “http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.web%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300×250&impvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpppvp 1 & ad_rule = 1 & vid = 6130262276001 & cmsid = 384 “;

}

* /

adServerUrl = “http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.web%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300×250&impvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpvpppvp 1 & ad_rule = 1 & vid = 6130262276001 & cmsid = 384 “;

$ el.after (unescape (“% 3Cscript src = ” “+ (document.location.protocol ==” https: “?” https: // sb “:” http: // b “) +” .scorecardresearch. com / beacon.js “% 3E% 3C / script% 3E”));

$ (document) .one (‘ready’, function () {

$ (“# video_container-606837”). SNPlayer ({

bc_account_id: “1704050871”,

bc_player_id: “rkedLxwfab”,

// autoplay: false,

// is_has_autoplay_switch: false,

bc_videos: 6130262276001,

is_has_continuous_play: “false”,

adserverurl: adServerUrl,

section: “”,

thumbnail: “https://www.sportsnet.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1704050871_6130261143001_6130262276001-vs-1024×576.jpg”,

direct_url: “https://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/throwback-thursday-canucks-trade-bertuzzi/”

});

});