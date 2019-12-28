Loading...

Throw your tree? Maine farms seek to feed goats with a gift after Christmas

Updated: 10:44 a.m. EST December 28, 2019

You may be thinking about throwing that Christmas tree, but someone may want to have it for lunch. At least two Maine farms are asking for trees to be donated to feed their goats and sheep. Trees can be left on a Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook on December 28, December 29, January 4 and 5 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., all trees will be inspected, farm leaders wrote on Facebook. "We received more than 1000 trees last year, and thanks in advance for donating your royal tree as a winter gift for our goats and sheep again this year," said the post. "Please leave your tree without spraying, without tinsel, flocking, glitter, ornaments or ornaments, and visit some poultry. Crowns, bows and berries will not be accepted, as they are dangerous for animals." Valley & # 39; s-Edge Farm in Strong is also accepting trees. "Did you just celebrate Christmas? Did you opt for tinsel? Did you buy local? If so, we have about 60 goats that would love to eat your Christmas tree," they wrote on Facebook. Trees can be left at 74 N. Main St. in Strong.

