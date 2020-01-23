“Toss a Coin to Your Witcher”, Geralt’s most popular catchy tune from Netflix’s fantasy show “The Witcher”, is now also available on Spotify and Apple Music.

The catchy tune seemed to be everywhere for a while, inspiring an endless array of parodies and cover versions, but it wasn’t available on streaming platforms until Wednesday.

You can listen to the song on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

The full soundtrack for the show – The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. According to Sonya Belousova, who composed the soundtrack together with Giona Ostinelli, this was the last request Geralt vom Jinn made. Better late than never.

ANNOUNCEMENT! Little did you know, but Geralt’s last wish for the Djinn was to release “The Witcher” soundtrack. And the Djinn kept his promise. Giona and I are totally thrilled that “The Witcher” original soundtrack is finally coming out! pic.twitter.com/Dk3LE3mBzi

– Sonya Belousova (@SonyaBelousova), January 22, 2020

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that The Witcher was the company’s biggest TV series launch. However, the company has changed the way viewers are viewed and only counts two minutes for a member to watch a show.

Be that as it may, The Witcher has quickly become one of the largest Netflix franchises, and season 2 and an animated film are in the works – hopefully accompanied by catchier songs.

,