"Throw a coin to your witcher" is a hugely catchy win for Netflix

Loading...

Netflix's The Witcher television show has proven to be far more entertaining than ever to keep fans of the games and book series happy. Henry Cavill belongs to the same legion of followers, so he comes honestly with his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia, with each sword swing reflecting the character's spirit. Cavill also makes "grumpy", which is an attitude that Geralt can only embody if one considers that the lonely monster hunter is despised by a non-respectful humanity. This is where the beauty of the "humble bard" Jaskier comes into play (played by Joey Batey and a character I didn't dare discuss during my review because of spoilers). But what Jaskier wrote gets out of control and not only inspires newcomers to get closer to the source material of the show.

Yes, I'm talking about the damn catchy song "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher". Given that Netflix practically promoted the show by singing "The Worst Monsters We Are Creating", I declare that this song is a beast that surpasses its creators to become really monstrous. When I first heard the melody, I thought fans would like it, given the reluctant dynamics between Geralt and his admirer. And I imagined that people could start calling the song "banger" what happened, even though I thought the comment was more joking than it turned out. Clearly, now the melody has enchanted the masses. The remixes continue to multiply at astonishing speed. People can't get enough of this blasted song that has reached earwig level, much like "Misbehavin & # 39;" by The Righteous Gemstones.

"Toss A Coin" first appears in the second episode, which begins with Jaskier (whose name is translated from Polish into "buttercup", although "dandelion" is his game incarnation). It was clear from the start that worship was not mutual. Geralt regards Jaskier, who later hovers like a mosquito behind the White Wolf, as anger, although at the end of the episode the bard starts to get enthusiastic about the White Wolf. Much of this has to do with the lyrical style of this melody. Here is the original song if you are unfamiliar or just want to hear it again:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0XgPwiY6X4 (/ embed)

I went through a process with this song (and not a pretty one). It is joyfully painful and it has now reached the point where the melody has been in my head for weeks. In addition, friends and relatives could not stop talking about this TV show and song at dinner and beyond. What is it with the song?

This is my epic story

Our champion prevailed

Defeat the villain

Now pour him some beer

Throw a coin to your witcher

O valley of abundance

O valley of abundance

Oh oh oh

Throw a coin to your witcher

And friend of mankind

I think the magic depends on what is happening at that moment.

Netflix

It's a barely noticeable smile (followed by a characteristic "hmm") from a completely confused Geralt as he follows Jaskier, who has been singing for a few seconds and disappearing into the distance. The sorcerer simply cannot understand that someone is singing his praises for any reason, let alone embellishing them. For the first time, someone appreciates him for the good he does, and not only that, but Jaskier has verbally adorned his recent adventure far beyond what actually happened. Chasing a grain-stealing "devil," the two men became prisoners of elves, and they only appeared because Geralt complained to the creatures about their outlawed status. Geralt has resigned himself to living with people to survive, and the elves have freed their prisoners after realizing that he is not only different from other witches, but is not unlike the elves themselves.

As a result, Jaskier is determined to change the mood of the public about Geralt. Of course, he exaggerated what went down in that cave. Stuff about kicking your teeth, pounding the elves on the shelves and other such nonsense. These modifications are fun, but necessary because Geralt really needs to be addressed to appeal to people. Witches are hated and feared, and Geralt walks around with his mutant powers, potions, and lederhosen that smell of onions mixed with fate. Before Jaskier's song, however, he was largely satisfied that Roach, the horse, was his only companion. Does Geralt like being insulted, physically attacked and thrown at by disgusted villagers? Not particularly, but he got along, though monster killing appearances aren't as lucrative as they should be.

It's that little Geralt smile that is likely to change his character. He later opens up to Yennifer, admits that he has human emotions, and describes it as important to him, something he might not have allowed himself, if not Jaskier's tribute. Of course, he also saves the bard's life after a Djinn inflicts a wound that is beginning to spread. All in all, the Bard's song sets the tone for some important relationships in this series, and although Jaskier disappears before the end of the season, you can expect to see him again in the second round of the series. Well, the song should come back better too, or fans of the show will show some monstrous teeth.

The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix.

(tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) home (t) tv (t) henry cavill (t) joey batey (t) netflix (t) the witcher