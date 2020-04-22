Throne: Kingdom at War Full Version PC Free Download

About Throne: Kingdom at War

Throne: Kingdom at War is an amazing action strategy game where you have to become the king and grab the empty throne.

The description Throne: Kingdom at War



Throne: Kingdom at War is a strategy game that combines real-time warfare with long-term planning and basic management. Build your castle, train your armies and conquer precious lands and resources.

Characteristics

A mix of real-time war and basic management game

Hundreds of unique quests and daily tasks

Turn your city into the most defended fortress

Fight in glorious PvP battles

Realistic medieval graphics

Many different types of medieval troops

Create your own order or join an existing order

Throne: Kingdom at War Trailer

Requirements Throne: Kingdom at War



File size: 1 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?