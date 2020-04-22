Throne: Kingdom at War Full Version PC Free Download
About Throne: Kingdom at War
Throne: Kingdom at War is an amazing action strategy game where you have to become the king and grab the empty throne.
The description Throne: Kingdom at War
Throne: Kingdom at War is a strategy game that combines real-time warfare with long-term planning and basic management. Build your castle, train your armies and conquer precious lands and resources.
Characteristics
- A mix of real-time war and basic management game
- Hundreds of unique quests and daily tasks
- Turn your city into the most defended fortress
- Fight in glorious PvP battles
- Realistic medieval graphics
- Many different types of medieval troops
- Create your own order or join an existing order
Requirements Throne: Kingdom at War
File size: 1 Mb
Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10
