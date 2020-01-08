Three uOttawa students among 63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran

Loading...

UPDATING: Three students from the University of Ottawa were killed among 63 Canadians on a Ukranian International Airlines flight that crashed shortly after taking off in Tehran on Tuesday, the university confirmed. A spokesperson said the university is still trying to assess whether other students or faculty were on the plane.

More to come.

SHAHEDSHAHR, Iran – Dozens of Canadians were among the 176 people killed when a passenger plane crashed just minutes after taking off from the main airport of the Iranian capital, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said Wednesday.

Vadym Prystaiko said that 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians and 11 Ukrainians were aboard the aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines on its way to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv when it crashed. The Ukrainian nationals include two passengers and the nine crew members. There were also 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three British nationals.

The crash, killing everyone on board, took place on Wednesday morning, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two Iraqi bases with US soldiers, but both Ukrainian and Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical problem with the Boeing 737-800 plane crashed.

Rescue workers search the wreck of a Boeing Co. 737-800 aircraft operated by Ukraine International Airlines, which crashed near Shahedshahr, Iran, shortly after launch on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Ali Mohammadi /

Bloomberg

Global Affairs Canada did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, said that several people from the city were fleeing and he knew many of the passengers.

He said community members had discovered the crash while being glued to the news after the Iraqi rocket attack.

“Many were expecting their friends and relatives to come back … knew well what flight they had,” said Paseyan, who is also a former president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton.

He said that someone who knew a passenger on the plan had called him and asked him for more information.

“He called and said,” Hey, is there a chance that there is a second flight to Kiev, this is a mistake? “This can’t be real. He’s devastated.”

Debris from an aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines, which crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Iran, can be seen on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran on January 8, 2020.

WANA NEWS AGENCY /

VIA REUTERS

Paseyan said the news is difficult for an Iranian community that is already worried about continuing aggression between Iran and the United States.

“They were worried about their relatives who were in Iran, and this has made matters worse for the community,” he said.

Aviation officials said most of the passengers were on their way to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and were traveling on to other destinations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. His office said he had canceled his visit to Oman and returned to Kiev due to the crash.

“Our task is to determine the cause of the Boeing crash and to provide all the necessary help to the families of the victims,” ​​said Dmytro Razumkov, the President of Parliament, in a statement on Facebook.

Ukraine International Airlines said it had discontinued flights to Tehran indefinitely after the crash.

Passenger possessions are depicted where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Iran, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran on January 8, 2020.

Wana News Agency /

VIA REUTERS

“It was one of the best aircraft we had, with an amazing, reliable crew,” said Yevhen Dykhne, president of Ukraine International Airlines, during a briefing after the crash.

Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, ordered a major inspection of all civilian aircraft in the country, “regardless of the conclusions about the crash in Iran.”

The plane had taken off almost an hour late from Imam Khomeini International Airport. It went west, but never made it above 2,400 meters in the air, according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

It remains unclear what happened. Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Transport and Transport, said it looked like a fire hit one of his engines. The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the aircraft, causing it to crash, Biniaz said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Hassan Razaeifar, the head of the Air Accident Investigation Commission, said the pilot was unable to communicate the last moments of the flight with air traffic controllers in Tehran. He didn’t work out.

Ukrainian authorities have offered to assist in the investigation into the plane crash.

Flowers and a paper plane are placed outside the Iranian embassy to commemorate the victims of the plane crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, in Kiev, Ukraine on January 8, 2020.

VALENTYN OGIRENKO /

REUTERS

“We are preparing a group of specialists to assist with the search and investigation into the cause of the crash,” Honcharuk said.

The aircraft, fully loaded with fuel for its 2300-kilometer flight, struck on agricultural land near the town of Shahedshahr on the outskirts of Tehran. Videos made immediately after the crash show illuminate the dark fields before dawn.

Resident Din Mohammad Qassemi said he had watched the news about the Iranian ballistic missile attack on US troops in Iraq in revenge for the murder of Revolutionary Guards Qassem Soleimani when he heard the crash.

“I heard a huge explosion and all the houses were shaking. There was fire everywhere, “he told The Associated Press. “At first I thought that (the Americans) were hit by rockets and went into the basement as an air raid shelter. After a while I went outside and saw a plane crashed there. Body parts were all around. “

AP journalists who reached the crash site saw a wide field of rubble spread over farmland, the dead lay among shattered pieces of the plane. Their possessions – an electric toothbrush covered with a cartoon, a stuffed animal, luggage and electronics – stretched everywhere.

Rescuers in masks shouted at the sound of floating helicopters as they worked. They soon realized that there would be no survivors.

“The only thing the pilot could do was send the plane to a soccer field around here instead of a residential area behind it,” witness Aref Geravand said. “It crashed near the field and into a water channel.”

The Boeing 737-800 is a common single-engine, twin-engine jetliner that is used for short to medium-haul flights. Thousands of aircraft are used by airlines around the world.

– With files from Elizabeth Payne and The Canadian Press

Related