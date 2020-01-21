Three Tar Heels in 2020 rival 100 rankings

Three UNC soccer recruits cut the latest Rivals100 perspective ranking for 2020

After seven victories in the season and a win in the 2020 Military Bowl, Mack Brown and the North Carolina football program are just around the corner. The Tar Heels won more games in 2019 than in the previous two seasons together, appeared for the first time since 2016 and won a postseason game for the first time in seven years. And despite all of that, there can be even better days ahead.

Three future UNC soccer players – Joshua Downs, Desmond Evans and Kedrick Bingley-Jones – made the cut in the latest Rivals100 rankings for 2020. Three recruits in the top 100 might not be a big deal for the North Carolina basketball team, it did is for the football program, which recorded only five wins in two seasons and went through a coaching change immediately after the 2018 season.

Downs, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound receiver from Suwanee, Georgia, ranks 53rd in the nation, according to Rivals. Before coming to North Carolina, Downs had nearly 30 scholarship offers from some of the biggest names in college football, including Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee. He joins a UNC reception corps that already has one of the top tandems at the Atlantic Coast Conference in Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown.

Desmond Evans is a heavily touted weak end of Lee County High School’s defensive base in Sanford, North Carolina, which runs the Tar Heels over Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, Penn, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A& M selected others. Evans is a 6-foot-6, 240-pound lineman with tons of superiority. He is number 76 in the nation and number 2 in the state of North Carolina. Its size and athletics should help it have an immediate impact on the UNC’s defensive frontline.

Bingley-Jones is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound side defensive end of Providence Day High School. Bingley-Jones is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and chose North Carolina in August 2019. He chose the Tar Heels over Florida, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech to host others. He is 98th overall, fifth and third in the state of North Carolina. Similar to Evans, Bingley-Jones’ combination of size, strength, and athleticism should instantly add depth and talent to North Carolina defenses.

