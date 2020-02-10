Three suspects sought after attempted home theft north of London

OPP cruiser

The police are looking for suspects after an attempt to raid home on Sunday north of London involving an assault with a weapon.

Huron OPP says that three men confronted a homeowner in front of a Huron Park house door and forced in shortly after midnight Sunday.

One of the suspects on Mount Carmel Drive at home attacked a person with a gun and demanded money. Another family member in the house called the police when the attack took place, the police said.

When the suspects realized that the police had been called, they immediately ran to a nearby vehicle, Huron OPP said. The suspicious vehicle, presumably an SUV, was last seen westerly on Mount Carmel Drive.

The police say the three suspects are men. Two wore black with hooded sweatshirts, gloves, and face coverings. The third suspect is more than six feet tall and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and face protection.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).