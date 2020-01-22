Three suffer 'life-threatening' injuries in a head-on collision near Buckingham

Three people were seriously injured on Wednesday morning in this crash on Autoroute 50 in Buckingham, Que

A woman is dead and a man is in a “life-threatening” state after a frontal crash on Highway 50 near Buckingham Wednesday morning.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Marc Tessier said the crash occurred at about 7 o’clock in the morning when a vehicle crossed the center line in a westerly direction and hit another car.

The driver of the first car died of her injuries in the hospital.

A man driving the second car was in critical condition, while a female passenger in the second car was described as being stable. Originally she was described as being in a “life-threatening” state.

Tessier said that identities were not released pending notification of survivors.

He confirmed that the crash occurred on a controversial stretch of Autoroute 50, where the highway changes from a four-lane divided lane to a two-lane route.

“The (configuration) will be part of the research, but it is too early to speculate,” Tessier said.

Autoroute 50 is expected to remain closed for several hours for the investigation.

