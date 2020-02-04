Three strikes and 100,000 students are out (from schools in London)

Teachers organize a one-day strike in London, Ontario, picked up the Thames Valley Education Center. (DEREK RUTTAN / The London Free Press)

More than 100,000 students in the London area will get the day off from school on Tuesday as teachers with three unions hit the line. It is the first time during the current labor dispute that all local English primary and secondary schools are closed simultaneously.

Which schools are closed when?

Thames Valley District Elementary and Secondary School School Board closes Tuesday as teachers represented by the Elementary Teachers ‘Federation of Ontario’s (ETFO) and Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation’s (OSSTF) participate in one-day rotations; Primary school boards also close on Thursday as ETFO organizes its first provincial one-day strike. Primary and secondary schools in the Catholic School Board of the London District close when their teachers, represented by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, participate in a one-day provincial strike. Four local schools in the French public council of Viamonde, whose teachers are represented by the OSSTF, also close Tuesday. Only schools in the French Catholic government of Providence are open on Tuesday. In total, more than 13,000 teachers and staff went on strike in London on Tuesday.

How do the strikes fit into the bigger picture?

Disturbed by spending cuts in education and the slow pace of contract negotiations with the Ford government, OSSTF and EFTO are organizing rotating strikes in the province. Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) held their first strike on January 21 throughout the province; their second takes place on Tuesday.

What are the problems?

Trade unions are pushing back Tories’ plans to increase the average class size in high school and require students to take courses online. The government has made concessions by reducing online courses from four to two and the average class size from 28 students to 25. ETFO insists on maintaining kindergarten all day under the current model of one teacher and one early childhood educator per class, increase support for students with special needs and address violence in the classroom.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce views the conflict with the trade unions as a wage conflict. Trade unions are aiming for wage increases of around 2 percent to keep up with inflation, but last year the government passed legislation limiting wage increases in the public sector to 1 percent for three years.

What relief is there for parents?

The Ministry of Education said it has received more than 300,000 requests for financial support from $ 25 to $ 60 per day to help with childcare during the rotating strikes. Parents can apply online at www.iaccess.gov.on.ca/ParentAppWeb/parentapp/index.xhtml. Ys in London, St. Thomas and Woodstock, the City of London, the Boys and Girls Club, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority and London Public Library offer camps and other programs for children on strike days.

Has this kind of disturbance occurred in schools before?

The last time so many classes were canceled was in October 1997, when more than 125,000 teachers left work for two weeks to protest changes introduced by Prime Minister Mike Harris’s progressive conservative government. That job promotion closed around 5,000 schools and affected more than two million students.

When will the stalemate be broken?

Contract discussions between ETFO and the province were canceled last Friday after three days of negotiations. OECTA and the union representing French teachers have planned negotiations this week.

Political scientist Nelson Wiseman, who teaches at the University of Toronto, said that schools will eventually return to normal. “It can’t go on indefinitely. Usually both parties give something during these things,” he said. “I just don’t know what will happen. I don’t think anyone knows what will happen or how long it will take. “

[email protected]