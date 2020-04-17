Three-quarters of families are forced to use savings to cover bills during the locking of the coronavirus – The Scottish Sun

5

THREE-quarters of families that were hardest hit by the pandemic were forced to use their savings to pay household bills, according to a survey.

In the first two weeks of confinement, nearly a quarter (23 percent) of adults worry about income reduction.

Many families have been forced to save in their savings to meet the needs

Of these, 73 percent said they had to dip into savings to cover living expenses, the National Statistics Office found in a poll.

Nearly half estimated their situation would get worse, with 40 percent of adults most worried about the availability of work and fewer hours of work.

According to the charity StepChange, widespread use of savings could indicate a debt problem – and show that the entire safety net failed.

Sue Anderson from StepChange said: “When people experience life shocks that put their finances off track, one of the most common ways to try to overcome them is to use savings to cover everyday expenses. The problem is that this doesn’t always prevent the problem of debt.

“In fact, the more coping strategies that people try to use, such as reducing expenses and claiming benefits and using savings, the more likely they are in debt problems.

“What is being said here is that the whole safety net is not enough right now.”

StepChange calls on the government to look back where there are gaps in support and problems in accessing Universal Credit.

Jane Tully of the Money Advice Trust, a charity that runs National Debtline, added: “For anyone who is struggling to meet daily bills, it is important for you to contact your creditors to explain your situation.”

