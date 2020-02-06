Three possible Pixel 4a code names and processors have been revealed

With the release of the Pixel 3a on Google I / O last year, Google started a cycle of hardware releases in the middle of the year, which means that it is high time for the next Pixel Leak season. Four months before the expected start date of the Pixel 4a, the first correct information about the processor specifications of the midrange phone became known.

Every year while a pixel phone is being developed, Google gives each device and its XL variant an aquatic code name. Typically, these code names are only used to dispel curiosity and to help us know what to look out for in future leaks. The code names of the XDA developers are somewhat different this year.

Google is the huge, versatile organization in which many development teams cross in an interesting and unexpected way. The latest example of this is that Skia, a 2D graphics library for Chrome, Android and Flutter, has a direct relationship with the Google Pixel team.

The XDA tipster found a code repository in Skia that was classified as “perf-buildid / android-master” and accidentally lists all known Google Pixel code names and some previously unknown code names.

In the list of commits above – all of which were published today – you can see well-known code names such as “crosshatch” for the Pixel 3 XL, “bonito” for the Pixel 3a and “floral” as a clever combination of “flame”. and “Coral” for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. If we deal with it, we get four code names for devices that have not yet been released: “Sunfish”, “Redfin”, “Bramble” and “Needlefish”.

needle fish

Our enthusiastic readers may remember that the code name “Needlefish” was first discovered last year, and we suggested at the time that it might be more reasonable theories, the long-awaited Pixel Ultra.

In the code’s commit message, we see “needlefish” listed as “needlefish-sm8150p”. While most people recognize Qualcomm processors by their shorter, faster names, Google and Android developers usually refer to them by their model number. In this case, “SM8150” is the Snapdragon 855, the same processor as in the Pixel 4 phone series.

We’re still not sure what to make of it, as it’s strange that Google is still actively developing a device with last year’s Snapdragon 855.

Redfin / Bramble

The next code names we want to draw your attention to are “Redfin” and “Brombeer”. So far, “Redfin” is only included in this list from Skia, but “Brombeer” was previously included in the now deleted AOSP code review November comments with direct reference to “Pixel”.

Image: XDA developer

The Skia code refers to these two devices as “redfin-sm7250” and “bramble-sm7250”. The “SM7250” here refers to the Snapdragon 765 5G chips recently announced by Qualcomm, which would mean that “redfin” and “bramble” could be the first 5G-capable Google Pixel cell phones.

Although every generation of Google Pixel mobile phones usually has the same internal specifications as the standard and XL variants, they are each assigned their own code names. On this basis, it seems plausible that “Redfin” and “Brombeer” are a standard and XL model of an upcoming pixel cell phone.

sunfish

The last unknown pixel code name in the list is “Sunfish”. Our Dylan Roussel was able to confirm this code name in the Google app because it was found alongside other Pixel devices.

Thanks to Skia, we see that “Sunfish” is referred to as “Sunfish-sm7150”. Qualcomm’s website states that “SM7150” refers to the Snapdragon 730, announced in 2019, found in phones like the Samsung Galaxy A80.

Which code name is the Pixel 4a?

Which of these four code names and processors is the real Pixel 4a? We can eliminate Needlefish straight away, as no “midrange” cell phone with a flagship chip is launched unless it is manufactured by Pocophone.

So Redfin, Bramble and Sunfish stay. I personally believe that from today’s perspective Sunfish is least likely to be the Pixel 4a. Using a chip from last year in Pixel 4a would be consistent with using a 2018 processor in Pixel 3a. However, we are not sure why only one code name is displayed instead of two to indicate standard and XL variants.

To update: A new report seems to confirm our speculation that Sunfish is actually the Pixel 4a.

So what are the 5G-enabled Redfin and Bramble? The honest answer is: we don’t know. Google may intend to launch a mid-range, high-end phone. However, it is far too early to say when such publication could take place based on what we know.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

