Three points to remember from Utah Jazz 128-104's dazzling victory over the New York Knicks

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz did a short job with the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at the Vivint Arena. Led by the trio of Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz beat the Knicks 128-104 for the team’s seventh consecutive victory, which doubled as the Jazz’s 25th win of the season. Utah also improved to 14-3 at home with the win.

Here are three things to remember from Jazz’s runaway victory against the Knicks.

The top five Utah starters, Gobert, Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale and Bogdanovic were dominant, almost from start to finish. Traditional statistics favored Gobert, who finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds, while Bogdanovic scored a 20-point high – he added rebounds (3) and assists (3) as well – while Mitchell scored 16 Plus / minus statistics illustrate that each However, the starting five was excellent on Wednesday night, as everyone except Mitchell finished with +23 or better.

The Jazz completely controlled the first half and therefore maintained a 72-53 advantage before the break. Utah pulled 65% of the field (26 of 40) and 50% from the 3-point range (9 of 18). Bogdanovic, Gobert and Mitchell all scored more than 12 points in the first two quarters, while reserve guard Emmanuel Mudiay was almost as impressive. The former New York Knick scored 11 points in the first half, making four of five shots, while collecting three assists and grabbing three rebounds. He finished the game with 20 points.

The Jazz had eight players scoring in double digits. In addition to Bogdanovic, Gobert, Mitchell and Mudiay, Ingles (11), Tony Bradley (12), Jordan Clarkson (11) and Georges Niang (11) all scored 10 points or more. The explosion of points could be correlated to assists, while the Jazz finished with 29 dimes. Mudiay, Bradley, Clarkson and Niang led a Utah bench that saw Ed Davis, Rayjon Tucker, Juwan Morgan and Nigel Williams-Goss get some field time at the end.

Friday, January 10 against Charlotte, 7 p.m. MST

Sunday January 12 in Washington, 1:30 p.m. MST

Tuesday, January 14 in Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m. MST