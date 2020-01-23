Three people killed after a C-130 Hercules air tank crash during forest fire fighting in Australia - The Sun

THREE people died after a C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting forest fires in Australia, the authorities said.

The RFS water bomber plunged to the ground in the Snowy Monaro in the New South Wales countryside.

A C-130 Hercules drops water over fires in New South Wales (stock)

2

Australia was hit by forest fires in the summer of the country, with the water tanker killing three when it set fire to New South Wales (stock image)

Emergency crews are now working on the crash, which is surrounded by difficult terrain and “terrible visibility”.

It is understood that the huge air tanker near Cooma, northeast of the snowy mountains, fought a fire.

Hundreds of fires have raged across the country in recent months, killing at least 28 people, destroying more than 2,000 homes and killing dozens of animals.

But it will take 100 years for Australia to “return to where we were before the fires,” experts warned.

More than 100 fires remain burning in the east, but cooler conditions in recent days and predicted rain have helped the fire-fighting efforts.

The forest fires are thought to have killed a third of the population of Koala in Australia – whose numbers were already dangerously low for the flames.

Tens of thousands of animals, mostly sheep, have been killed, along with an estimated 30,000 koalas.

Heavy showers finally extinguish the flames after months of destruction – but an approaching rain bomb can cause severe flooding and even supercell storms.

Disturbing maps issued by Weatherzone show thunderstorms forming over the east coast of the country, where hundreds of deadly fires have been fought.

Australia has been hit by hundreds of devastating fires

2

Forest fires have affected thousands of animals in Australia.

