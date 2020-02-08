Three people ‘isolated’ in Limerick hospital await test results for the coronavirus

Three people are expected to wait in isolation at the Limerick University Hospital for the test results for the corona virus.

The HSE and Ministry of Health declined to comment after UHL sources said the three inpatients were waiting for test results for the virus after presenting to the hospital.

Two patients are said to have been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms after traveling to Ireland from China in the past few days.

A third male patient, who is believed to have recently traveled to Ireland from China, also presented with similar symptoms in the hospital.

All three are waiting for the results of tests that take at least eight hours to complete, a source said.

As a precaution and in accordance with the usual infection control protocols, the patients were accommodated in special isolation rooms in the hospital.

When contacted, a spokesman for the UL Hospitals Group announced that they had no known suspected hospital cases and directed media inquiries to the national HSE press office.

A HSE spokeswoman replied: “Please note that the HSE and the Ministry of Health do not provide any information about individual activations of pension plans or about individual cases of new coronavirus (2019-ncCoV) except confirmed cases.”

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health also said that they would not provide any information unless the case was confirmed.

They said: “On Monday, February 3rd, 15 cases of suspected coronavirus (2019-nCoV) were tested in the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL). To date, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Ireland. “

The Chief Medical Officer of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Tony Holohan said: “The case of a confirmed coronavirus case (2019-nCoV) in Ireland is possible given the increase in cases that we are observing internationally.”

“Ireland has comprehensive public health and emergency plans and is prepared for a confirmed case if one should occur.”

Reporting by David Raleigh

Main picture: Limerick University Hospital. Credit: Google Maps