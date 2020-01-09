Three people are being charged with illegal cannabis operations

Loading...

Three people and three companies are being confronted with charges related to the alleged effect of illegal cannabis production and an online distribution network.

Calgary police say they have been called to an apartment in the 1200 block of 17th Avenue S.W. in the early morning hours of August 24, 2019 for reports of a break and arrival.

The police say they have found an illegal cannabis operation in the apartment, but the residents were not there.

Police implemented a cannabis law later that day to facilitate the search and seizure of the products in the apartment.

According to Calgary police, about $ 163,000 of cannabis products were seized, including dried cannabis in various varieties (3,571 grams), pre-rolled joints, various types of edible substances, oils and creams with cannabis.

This led to a long investigation conducted by the police with the help of the city of Calgary Business Licensing and Development Inspection Services, and in consultation with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis.

“During the investigation, evidence was obtained that an illegal online cannabis company was operated under the names Holdenherb and Graydon Green Compassion Club,” Calgary police said.

The online sale was reportedly managed by two people who had already been denied licenses by AGLC and the city of Calgary. The two people are said to have fled Calgary and are being ordered by the police for possession of cannabis for sale.

Police say they probably fled to Nova Scotia.

Chrissy Jennifer Jahntz, 34, is described as Caucasian, 5’6 tall and weighs around 100 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Craig Graydon Douglas Bushell, 40, is described as Caucasian, 5’10 tall, weighing 165 pounds and bald with brown eyes.

The investigation also revealed that, according to the police, the manager of the apartment in question would have been complicit in the operation of the illegal cannabis operation.

Jahntz, Bushell and 39-year-old Scott Raymond Tulk, along with Vista Group Inc., Graydon Green Compassion Club and Alberta Numbered companies 2007668 and 2099942, are responsible for:

Unlawfully conducting the business of a cannabis shop without a valid City of Calgary Business License in violation of Article 3 (1) of The City of Calgary Business License Bylaw 32M98

Operating a cannabis store without a development permit where required in violation of Article 49 (2) (b) of the Land Use Bylaw 1P2007

Operating a cannabis facility that is not permitted or used discretionarily in the land use district in violation of Article 49 (2) (c) of the Land Use Bylaw 1P2007

Penalties under these legal costs include fines of up to $ 10,000 and / or up to six months in prison. Punishments under criminal police charges range from a fine of $ 5,000 to 14 years in prison.

“Illegal operations such as these pose a significant danger to the neighbors, especially in an apartment. The process used to extract concentrates has a high potential for causing explosions. Operations that include growth also have additional fire and mold risks, ”Calgary Police Service Det. Chris Pollock said in a statement.

“The only legal way to buy cannabis online in Alberta is through the AGLC website, AlbertaCanabis.org. If you purchase from other sites, you enable this type of dangerous activity directly in your own neighborhood. We do not stand for people who put our communities at risk because of a fast dollar. “

The investigation is ongoing and according to the police extra costs may be pending.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jahntz and Bushell, or other illegal growth and distribution operations, is asked to contact the police at 403-266-1234 or the city of Calgary by calling 3-1-1. Tips can also be left anonymous via Crime Stoppers.