Three officers stabbed after responding to an internal affairs incident

Three police officers who responded to a domestic incident in Manchester, New Hampshire, were stabbed Tuesday night, police said. Police said agents on Ahern Street responded to a domestic incident involving some family members. According to police, officers gave multiple orders to a man to come out of a room and eventually went in after he had not followed the orders. Investigators said there was a struggle later when they tried to arrest the man. According to police investigators, the man had a hidden knife and three officers were stabbed by the suspect. Police said the officers were all taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. An officer was treated and released a short time later. Authorities said the unidentified suspect was being taken into custody and charges were to be filed.

