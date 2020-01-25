Three of the six best female seeds at the Australian Open

By Ben Morse for CNN

(CNN) – Saturday was a day of shock outbursts at the Australian Open in the women’s draw. Three of the first six participants dropped out of the competition.

In the third round of the first Grand Slam 2020 in Melbourne, Karolina Pliskova fell second, Elina Svitolina fifth and Belinda Bencic sixth.

Pliskova, fresh from her win at Brisbane International ahead of the tournament, suffered a direct 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) loss to 30-year-old Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Pavlyuchenkova had previously lost all six of Australia’s last semifinal matches against Australia last year, but a 4-1 lead in the first set and a 2-0 lead in the second helped her defeat number 2 in the world.

“It hasn’t worked out yet. I’m still in the game and I’m focused on the next point,” said Pavlyuchenkova, a quarter-finalist last year, after the win.

“I enjoyed the game – beating Karolina for the first time was incredible,” she added.

The Russian will next compete against 2016 champion Angelique Kerber, who defeated Camila Giorgi in three sets.

Svitolina was dominated from start to finish by two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza from Spain, who eventually lost 1-6 and 2-6 in just 67 minutes.

The fifth seed had won six of the couple’s eight previous games, but was not a game for Muguruza.

The world’s number 32, Muguruza, had won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017, making it number 1 in the world.

And the 26-year-old dominated Svitolina – who had reached the semi-finals in Wimbledon and the US Open in her last two Grand Slams – with 31 wins and only nine mistakes.

“I was very focused and focused on what I had to do. I’ll take it,” Muguruza said.

“I think I played a very good match. I probably managed to stop them and get the match on my side. Very happy about that.”

Muguruza will meet either the ninth Kiki Bertens or the Kazakh Zarina Diyas in the fourth round.

Otherwise, Belina Bencic was sixth only 49 minutes against 28-year-old Anett Kontaveit and lost 6-0, 6-1 in Margaret Court Arena.

The Swiss 2019 US Open semi-finalist lost the first nine games when she was dominated by the Estonians.

Kontaveit is now playing 18-year-old Iga Swiatek.

Nadal through, Tsitsipas out

Top seed Rafael Nadal made it into the fourth round of the Australian Open and replaced the Spanish compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets.

The 33-year-old only needed 98 minutes to take the 6: 1, 6: 2, 6: 4 victory.

The 19-time Grand Slam winner could compete against Australian Nick Kyrgios in the last 16.

Elsewhere, sixth Stefanos Tsitsipas fought Canadian Milos Raonic and eventually lost in sets 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

“Today was an incredible game for me,” said Raonic. “I was very happy with the way things went. I enjoy the energy to play on this court and it is great to be healthy and play well. I am very happy to have this victory.”

