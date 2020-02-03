Three new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in California

Three new cases of the new corona virus were confirmed in California on Sunday, bringing the American total to 11. Health officials predict that there will be more cases in the coming days, but have warned Americans not to panic.

The new cases are related to travel to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak that shook the stock market, caused a face mask and imposed restrictions on travel.

In San Francisco, a woman who visits relatives in the Bay Area became ill since January 23 and is isolated at home, along with her relatives, officials announced Sunday afternoon.

Hours later, neighboring San Benito County authorities said that a few, both 57 years old, were sick from the virus. The man had visited Wuhan and infected his wife; neither of them have left their homes sick since they fell ill, the authorities said.

“Although the virus is considered a serious public health threat on the basis of current information, the risk to the general public in California and locally in San Benito County remains low,” said Dr. Marty Fentersheib, the public health officer.

US officials have said that infected people are only contagious when they begin to show symptoms, although there have been reports of pre-symptomatic transmission abroad.

More than 350 people have died in China since the outbreak. A Chinese man in the Philippines was the first to die outside of China last week.

More than 17,000 people are infected worldwide, although the vast majority are in China, where about 50 million people are locked up in a desperate attempt to control the spread of the virus.

