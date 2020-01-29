Two more London companies and another organization have registered as certified employers with a living wage, the London Poverty Research Center reported Tuesday.

Nexreg Compliance Inc., Mobials Inc. and Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Stores have joined volunteer work with 15 other city organizations to pay the living wage of London.

The living wage is calculated at $ 16.20 per hour, or an annual pre-tax income of approximately $ 29,000 per year based on a 35-hour working week.

The living wage is based on the local costs of food, housing, telephone, internet, transportation and various other essentials, and is higher than the statutory minimum wage of Ontario of $ 14 per hour.

Poverty alleviation advocates say that living wages offer a better quality of life, giving a person about $ 4,000 more per year and a family of four with two working adults about $ 8,000 more per year than the minimum wage.

Proponents also say that employers who offer a viable wage experience offer lower staff turnover, higher productivity and lower recruitment and training costs.

“We realize that our employees are our main asset,” said Mike Harvey, president of Nexreg, in a press release.

“We are committed to treating our employees well and ensuring that they are compensated in a way that enables them to participate in social activities and to meet their household needs.”

Nexreg offers regulatory compliance services for a range of industries, from aerospace and agriculture to the food and beverage industry.

Mobials Inc. offers software solutions for around 700 customers and has 45 employees, according to the company’s website.

“By doing this, we allow our employees to take better care of themselves and their families, and this in turn helps us take better care of our community,” said Robin Minielly, human resources director for Mobials, in a press release.

Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Stores offer affordable clothing, furniture and other goods at two locations in London.

“Our mission is to help the poor in our community and we believe we should set an example in the community by paying our employees a living wage,” said Saint Vincent Larry Hamilton.

London used to have a viable pay network that encouraged employers to adopt the norm, but it faded in 2017.

In November, the Poverty Research Center announced the most recent calculation of the living wage and encouraged more employers and organizations in London to apply.

Employers registered with the Ontario Living Wage Network are listed at www.ontariolivingwage.ca