Three men injured after knife fight in downtown Belfast

Three men were arrested last night after a knife fight in downtown Belfast.

Police said the fight broke out at 7:15 p.m. in the Great Northern Mall on Great Victoria Street.

All three suffered stab wounds and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Since then, they have been arrested on suspicion of a number of crimes, including deliberately serious physical injuries.

PSNI inspector Janie Hughes said: “We believe that only the three men in custody have been involved in the incident at this time.

“Great Victoria Street and Dublin Road would have been busy at the time, and we are certain that some people would have witnessed the argument and may not have spoken to the police yet.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who is around 7:15 p.m. or anyone who has taken cell phone or dash cam recordings.”

The SDLP City Council for South Belfast, Gary McKeown, asked everyone with information to contact the police.

“This is particularly worrying as it is a very busy area at this time of the week where groups of friends and families go out for dinner and entertainment and you don’t have to think about what could have happened,” he said.

“Knives have no place on our streets and the community will be shocked that this has happened in their area.”

When police responded to reports of the fight, they found one of the men on Great Victoria Street and the other two on Dublin Road.