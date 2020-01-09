Three Lincoln Hills nurses berated for the treatment of a detained youth

Loading...

MADISON – State officials reprimanded three prison nurses for failing to provide adequate care to a 14-year-old boy who had received cookies and soda for days when his appendix could burst.

A doctor who performed emergency surgery on the boy in 2016 described the actions of the nurses at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys as inexcusable. She told investigators at the time that they should have known how to get the boy to the doctor three days earlier.

Responding to the 3-year-old incident, the State Board of Nursing officially berated in November three nurses who treated the boy – Kurt Dieter Bartz, Corey Brandenburg and Kitty Hasse. Regarding the board, the three agreed to pay about $ 450 each and take courses on patient assessment.

The board only acted recently because the state’s department of corrections has waited more than two years to inform regulators of what has happened.

Four months after the boy’s treatment, the chief of Lincoln Hills fired Hasse for the way she had treated this patient and the others. Bartz resigned in October 2016, according to the Ministry of Correctional Services. Brandenburg continues to work in Lincoln Hills.

While Hasse lost his job, Bartz and Brandenburg were not disciplined by their bosses during the incident. The reprimands issued by the Nursing Council are separate from the sanctions that the Correctional Department may impose as an employer of nurses.

Lincoln Hills, which is about 30 miles north of Wausau, has faced longstanding problems and multiple lawsuits that have cost the state more than $ 25 million in regulations and legal fees. The boy involved in the 2016 incident is not one of those who sued the state for his treatment.

Lawmakers passed laws to shut down Lincoln Hills in 2021, but they did not give final approval to build replacement facilities that are expected to be built before the prison closes. State officials have acknowledged that they are unlikely to close Lincoln Hills in time.

“Absolute incompetence”

For days in February 2016, the boy repeatedly vomited, rated his pain new on a 10-point scale, and collapsed in the bathroom of the prison medical unit.

On February 10, Bartz discovered that the boy’s pulse was 125 beats per minute – a level that requires nurses in the Department of Corrections to contact a doctor or nurse practitioner.

Bartz did not do this and instead gave the boy ibuprofen and told him to eat crackers and drink Sierra Mist.

The next day, February 11, Hasse tried to bring the boy to the prison clinic, but the guards were unable to take him there for a while because they were busy. Hasse finished shift before boy arrives at clinic

Brandenburg saw the boy later in the day. The boy asked to use the bathroom and soon after he was found on the floor saying that his legs were numb. Brandenburg considered calling a doctor because the boy’s pulse was 120, but decided not to and sent him back to his cell.

The next day, February 12, staff discovered the vomiting boy in his cell. He was taken to hospital for emergency surgery. Within three days, he had to have another operation, according to the doctor who treated him.

In reprimands issued last fall by the Nursing Council, he concluded that Bartz, Brandenburg and Hasse had failed to meet minimum standards of care.

The doctor who performed emergency surgery on the boy told an investigator at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office that the treatment he received was equivalent to “what we call in the hospital …

“I mean, if it had happened in the hospital, I would demand that the nurse be fired for absolute incompetence,” the doctor, Kristen Wells, told the investigator.

It is not clear from the sheriff’s records which nurse she was referring to when she said that.

Lincoln County Attorney Galen Bayne-Allison in 2017 decided not to lay charges against anyone for the incident, in part because of state neglect of children law at the time required prosecutors to prove criminal intent – a standard he said he could not meet.

The prison authorities at the time did not alert the nursing board to the situation.

The Department of Corrections informed the Board of Nursing of the matter in July 2018, after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel asked questions about the incident and requested documents under state law on open recordings.

Contact Patrick Marley at patrick.marley@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley.

