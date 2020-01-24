Three Houses joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, second fighter pass announced

Byleth, the protagonist of the recently released Fire Emblem: Three Houses, was the fifth and final fighter to be included in the list of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s first “Fighters Pass” second Fighters Pass.

The latest fighter was first introduced by Masahiro Sakurai, the inventor of Super Smash Bros., in a special presentation in which Sakurai also gave a detailed insight into the history and mechanics of the character:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2aqVlLlKkcg (/ embed)

Available from January 28, Byleth will round off the first set of fighters included in Nintendo’s $ 25 Fighters Pass. They can also be purchased individually for $ 5.99.

In addition to the latest fighter, Nintendo also showed new Mii Fighter costumes with characters from Cuphead, Rabbids, Assassins Creed, Mega Man X and Megaman Battle Network, which will be available from January 28th.

Fans who may have been disappointed with this final fighter announcement, like the many players who speculated that Dante from the Devil May Cry series should be announced, will have even more options to wish for their favorite characters and speculate on how Nintendo also announced a second Fighters Pass, “Fighters Pass Vol. 2” with six additional characters. In the presentation, Sakurai states that all fighters will be known by December 31, 2021.

The full details provided to Gematsu by Nintendo are listed below:

“Byleth joins Smash House

Combat class is in session! Byleth, the famous mercenary and professor from the Fire Emblem series, is ready to teach Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players a lesson in combat. In a video released today, Masahiro Sakurai, director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, unveiled the battle-proven Fire Emblem character in action for the first time, who will enter the arena on January 28 as the game’s newest fighter. Sakurai demonstrated Byleth’s unique ranged play style, revealing the Garreg Mach Monastery stage and 11 new tracks from the Fire Emblem series, all released later this month for the Nintendo Switch system for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game.

Byleth is the 80th legendary video game character who is represented as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with the largest crossover of video game characters in history. Based on Byleth’s chivalrous exploits, her admission to the roster will change the tide of every fight in which she appears. Smart strategic decisions motivate every defensive stance and every offensive attack in your train set. With a sword, an ax, a lance and a bow in hand, it is often important in combat to choose the right moments to hold the ground or move forward.

Byleth’s companion stage, the Garreg-Mach Monastery, also features a variety of cameos from popular characters from the Fire Emblem series, including Edelgard from the Black Eagles, Claude from the Golden Deer, and Dimitri from the Blue Lions.

All new content is available to players who own the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass or purchase Challenger Pack 5 separately.

Fighters Pass Vol. 2

In addition to Byleth’s unveiling, new details about the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 have been announced. 2, which will include six other fighters currently under development. With the purchase of Fighters Pass Vol. At a suggested retail price of $ 29.99, players will have access to six additional Challenger packages that have not yet been announced. Each package contains a new fighter, a stage and several music tracks. Those who buy Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will also receive an exclusive costume for Mii Swordfighter, the Ancient Soldier Gear from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which will be available in-game on January 28.

New spirit board

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will also get a new Spirit Board that features some of the other popular characters from the Fire Emblem series, as well as a new route in classic mode, “A Heroic Legacy”, which represents the classic Fire Emblem phases of the entire series highlights’ story told.

New Mii Fighter costumes

In addition, new Mii Fighter costumes inspired by Cuphead, Rabbids, Altair (Assassin’s Creed) and various Mega-Man games will be available from January 28th. Players who purchase the Cuphead Mii Fighter costume will also receive the new musical title “Floral Fury”, which was originally seen in the classic Cagney Carnation boss battle.

New Amiibo figures

Finally, two Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters will be offering Amiibo figures for sale at select retailers starting January 17: Samus’ mysterious lookalike Dark Samus and Simon Belmont’s Echo Fighter Lashed Judge. “

