Three future tar heels have been added to the Nike Hoop Summit team

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be well represented on the national stage this spring in a handful of all-star games with a number of future UNC basketball players.

UNC commits Day’Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler and Caleb Love have been called to the 2020 Nike Hoop Summit in the United States. The Tar Heels make more commitments to the squad than any other college basketball program. The Montverde Academy also has three players in the squad, including Sharpe, who was an integral part of the 25-0 record and # 1 this season.

Sharpe, Kessler and Love are the three 5-star members of the “Tar Heels” recruitment class for five people in 2020. The 6-foot-10, 246-pound Sharpe is 14th in the nation. It ranks third among the class centers and third in the state of Florida. Kessler is a 7-foot, 245-pound center that is 17th in the country and fourth among the centers. He is the top ranked player in the state of Georgia. Greetings, a 6 foot 3 point protector weighing 170 pounds is ranked 18th in the latest 247Sports Composite and second among the point protectors in this class. He is also number 1 from the state of Missouri.

All three were nominated for McDonald’s all-American game in 2020 – as was 4-star Point Guard and UNC Commit R.J. Davis – and will probably nod for this year’s Jordan Brand Classic as well. Love and Davis were among those named for the upcoming Allen Iverson Roundball Classic in 2020.

The Nike Hoop Summit is an annual basketball game in which senior US students compete against a World Select team composed of top international players who are 19 years old or younger. Cole Anthony, the current point guard for newcomers to North Carolina, achieved a team high of 25 points for the Americans last year and helped Team USA beat the international squad with a final score of 93 to 87.

The Nike Hoop Summit 2020 will take place on Friday, April 10th, at 10 p.m. EST at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Complete team lists and event details can be found here.

