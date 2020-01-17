Three essential things that every tea lover needs in their kitchen

In an effort to lower my basic anxiety level, I recently cut back to one cup of coffee a day and replaced it with tea (because coffee is terrible without coffee). I’ve always been a fan of tea, but my tea consumption has grown exponentially since my second (and sometimes third) hot bean water was removed.

If you’ve always wanted to drink tea, there is no better time to start than at the beginning of the year when resolutions to reduce alcohol consumption and improve general health are still topical. I like to think that I am a low-level tea snob that empowers me to recommend some products that will make your tea enjoyment more enjoyable.

water heater

I was a kettle purist until I moved into an apartment with two girls who had studied abroad in London. When I moved in, I learned that this house was a house with an electric kettle and that my charming whistling kettle would be banished to the highest kitchen cupboard. According to my new roommate, every house in England has an electric kettle that is simply better than the one on the stove. They boil water faster, are user-friendly and simply switch off when they are finished.

For casual tea drinkers, this kettle is a great option for less than $ 20. If you have more stamina with your tea and know that different leaves require different temperatures, you should invest in a variable temperature kettle that allows you to adjust to your ideal temperature. Pro tip for kettles: Empty the kettle and let the lid air dry between the inserts to prevent mold and rust.

filter

As it matured, my tea collection from box tea to interesting loose leaf tea blends has expanded (my current favorite is a sleep tea called “Sweet Oblivion”, which is best used against the sobering effects of the news cycle). At home, I use this metal strainer to soak my loose teas. It has small handles that rest comfortably on the rim of small and large cups, and a metal plate to keep the tea warm. When I take takeaway tea, I use compostable tea sac tea filter bags made from unbleached paper. They are easy to fill and large enough to tie or hang the edge over the side of a travel mug.

Travel Mug

My favorite travel mug is Contigo, which is insulated and keeps drinks hot for up to seven hours. I’ve tried different brands and styles, but this model works best for take away hot drinks. The interlocking vacuum seal actually works so I can throw it in my pocket without worrying about my clothes getting soaked. For tea drinkers with loose leaves, you can opt for the teapot version.

