Three dead as fire fighting plane crashes in Australia

Fighting forest fires near Canberra, Australia’s capital, killed three people after a fire plane crashed.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) said there was a “big fireball” when the plane hit the ground in the Snowy Monaro mountain region south of Canberra.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said: “Tragically, there do not seem to be any survivors due to the crash in the Snowy Monaro area.

“(The tanker) hit the ground heavily and initial reports say that there was a large fireball associated with the plane’s impact with the ground.

“There is currently no indication of what caused the accident.”

The aircraft was operated by a company from the US state of Oregon and it is believed that the three deceased were Americans.

In a statement, Coulson Aviation said the accident was “reported as extensive” and it was “deeply sad” to confirm the death of the three crew members.

The Lockheed C-130 was said to be on a fire bomb mission and carrying a load of retardants when it crashed.

A Coulson Aviation aircraft involved in fire fighting. Image: Coulson Aviation / Facebook

Local emergency services were said to respond along with local emergency services.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the three crew members on board,” it said.

Canberra Airport was closed earlier in the day due to nearby bush fires. Residents were warned that there was an “immediate threat to property” in the south of the city.

The bush fires have cost 32 lives since the fires started.

More than 2,600 houses have been destroyed and an estimated one billion animals have died.