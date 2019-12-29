THREE DAYS LET GO TO Lunatic! (And to get the stupid Brick!)

Loading...

BALTIMORE – The lunatic level disappears when the clock shows midnight on New Year's Eve! As is his accomplice, the lunatic thief!

But before they leave us, this is where to get yours!

A quick summary of this: our new application / site trading platform will be geared towards recurring payments, and we cannot do so in multi-year subscriptions. So, to simplify that process, we will limit subscriptions only to the levels of one year and one month. And that means the Lunatic Level, or the three-year level, has to go.

We will continue to identify all Lunatic Level subscribers as exactly that in the new comment system, so that the name does not disappear. But the option to buy will.

There is time, obviously, but not a ton: we are cutting this at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

To try to keep all this positive, we have also ordered another large round of original lunatic Bricks to distribute with each purchase. When you have purchased yours, send us an email with your full postal address: [email protected] – to send your request and we will send it once they are available.

(Important: if you are a local, it would be much easier for everyone to simply deliver the Brick in person at one of our many meetings, which we would love to do).

When these bricks disappear, they will disappear as much as the level itself. Believe it or not, those stupid things cost much more in shipping than what they do to manufacture, and we are also going to cut that cord.

But not yet: Upgrade to the lunatic level, get the brick and let's start the new year by throwing foam collectively on our TVs!

Again, this is where.

It's a super easy process, but if you have any questions about this, big or small, send an email to my wife Dali directly: [email protected] – and we will be happy to help you.

