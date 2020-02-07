Three changes in the Irish women’s team against Wales

Eimear Considine, Claire Keohane and Judy Bobbett have been appointed to the Irish women’s team for Sunday’s game against Wales in Donnybrook.
Considine is named on the full-back with Lauren Delany, who moves to the wing.
Keohane starts for the first time at half time, bob bed plays in the second row.
Ireland beat Scotland 18:14 last Sunday.
Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.de and will be offered on this day.
Ireland Women Team & Replacements (v Wales, Women’s Six Nations Championship 2020, Energia Park, Dublin, Sunday 8th February, starting 1 p.m.)
15-Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian / Munster)
14 – Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo / IQ Rugby)
13 – Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere / Leinster)
12 – Michelle Claffey (Blackrock / Leinster)
11 – Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe / Connacht)
10 – Claire Keohane (Railway Association / Münster)
9 – Kathryn Dane (Altes Belvedere / Ulster)
1 – Lindsay Peat (Railway Association / Leinster)
2 – Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps / IQ Rugby)
3 – Linda Djougang (Altes Belvedere / Leinster)
4 – Aoife McDermott (Railway Union / Leinster)
5 – Judy Bobbett (Blackrock / Leinster)
6 – Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian / Munster) Capt.
7 – Edel McMahon (Wasps / Connacht / IQ Rugby)
8 – Anna Caplice (Harlequins / IQ Rugby)
Replacement:
16 – Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Altes Belvedere / Leinster)
17 – Laura Feely (Galwegians / Connacht)
18 – Anne-Marie O’Hora (Galweigans / Connacht)
19 – Ciara Cooney (Railway Association / Leinster)
20 – Dorothy Wall (Railway Association / Münster)
21 – Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian / Munster)
22 – Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union / Leinster)
23 – Aoife Doyle (Railway Union / Münster)
