Three changes in the Irish women's team against Wales

By
Mike Brue
-
20
Eimear Considine, Claire Keohane and Judy Bobbett have been appointed to the Irish women’s team for Sunday’s game against Wales in Donnybrook.

Considine is named on the full-back with Lauren Delany, who moves to the wing.

Keohane starts for the first time at half time, bob bed plays in the second row.

Ireland beat Scotland 18:14 last Sunday.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.de and will be offered on this day.

Ireland Women Team & Replacements (v Wales, Women’s Six Nations Championship 2020, Energia Park, Dublin, Sunday 8th February, starting 1 p.m.)

15-Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian / Munster)
14 – Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo / IQ Rugby)
13 – Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere / Leinster)
12 – Michelle Claffey (Blackrock / Leinster)
11 – Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe / Connacht)
10 – Claire Keohane (Railway Association / Münster)
9 – Kathryn Dane (Altes Belvedere / Ulster)
1 – Lindsay Peat (Railway Association / Leinster)
2 – Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps / IQ Rugby)
3 – Linda Djougang (Altes Belvedere / Leinster)
4 – Aoife McDermott (Railway Union / Leinster)
5 – Judy Bobbett (Blackrock / Leinster)
6 – Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian / Munster) Capt.
7 – Edel McMahon (Wasps / Connacht / IQ Rugby)
8 – Anna Caplice (Harlequins / IQ Rugby)

Replacement:

16 – Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Altes Belvedere / Leinster)
17 – Laura Feely (Galwegians / Connacht)
18 – Anne-Marie O’Hora (Galweigans / Connacht)
19 – Ciara Cooney (Railway Association / Leinster)
20 – Dorothy Wall (Railway Association / Münster)
21 – Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian / Munster)
22 – Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union / Leinster)
23 – Aoife Doyle (Railway Union / Münster)

