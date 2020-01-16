Photo credit: Mathieu Tanguay

A trio of Canadian prospects are preparing to perform in front of scouts on both sides of the border.

Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke, Laval Offensive Lineman Ketel Asse and UCLA Placekicker J.J. Molson will be at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 18.

Rourke recently had an outstanding career with the Bobcats and defeated Nevada in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Born in Oakville, Ontario, the player threw 7,457 yards and 60 touchdowns in 39 games in Ohio, also rushed for 2,634 yards and 49 points. He’s arguably the best Canadian quarterback in the past two decades.

Courtesy of Laval Athletics

Aces is a giant who has been an all-Canadian with the Rouge et Or in the past two seasons. The Haitian-born blocker helped Laval to an average of 215 rushes per game, while in 2019 he only allowed six sacks.

Courtesy of UCLA Athletics

Molson is a place-kicking specialist who has played 43 of 60 field goal attempts in 39 games at UCLA with a length of 50 meters. Born in Montreal, eight generations descend from John Molson, the founder of the Molson Brewery.

Canadian offensive linemen Alex Fontana and Maurice Simba participated in the game last year. Simba was later invited to a minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs in April, although he was not offered a contract.

Fontana was ranked seventh overall by the Ottawa Redblacks and was the club’s reserve center for all 18 games in 2019. Simba was selected in the fourth round by the Toronto Argonauts and spent most of the year on the exercise list.

This year’s game is coached by two former AFC North opponents – Hue Jackson and Marvin Lewis. Former bank bosses for the shop window were Mike Martz, Mike Holmgren, Herm Edwards and Dick Vermeil.