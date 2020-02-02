Three big questions: what is the best rivalry in the NHL today?

Every Sunday, Sportsnet NHL employees will answer three questions about developing news and storylines or other generalities around the game.

This week we discuss the best rivalry of the game (good timing!), Surprising trade candidates and recoiling candidates as the play-off races tighten up.

WHO IS A PLAYER WITHIN OUR TOP 25 TRADING CANDIDATES TRADED BY THE DELINE?

Emily Sadler, Staff writer: Joe Thornton. This is completely wishful thinking – how wonderful would it be to see the gray veteran hoist the Stanley Cup? Given the position of the sharks in the rankings and their growing list of injured stars, this year is not going to happen in San Jose. GM Doug Wilson has made it clear that he is still committed to his core group of players and is not going to blow anything up, but does that include Thornton? He is undoubtedly a valuable member of this club and a staple at SAP Center, but his one-year contract makes this interesting. The 40-year-old centerman should be on board with a possible move, but there would be nothing to prevent team and player from doing a deadline-hiring transaction to sign up again for another shot in July … right?

Sonny Sachdeva, staff writer: What about Kyle Turris? Adding Matt Duchene in the off season should set the Predators to rejoin the opponents of the west – instead they grab at all in the mix and are four points from the second wildcard spot. The Turris season has been just as tumultuous as that of his team, with a series of healthy scratches and only 22 points to 44 to his name (for reference he clocked in at $ 6 million a year, the same as teammate Filip Forsberg). His fit in Nashville seemed a while away, but it wasn’t that long ago that he seemed like a solid pivot for a contender. The arrival of John Hynes has brought a bit of life into Turris’ game, with the 30-year-old being given time on the penalty kill and even leading all Preds forward during the ice age a few games ago. His contract will make him a heavy sale, but if Hynes can save his value and there is a club desperately looking for center depth, then they gamble on Turris, who seemed good for a 25 goal just a few years ago , 55 point line?

Rory Boylen, NHL Editor: Mike Hoffman from Florida. After you scored 36 goals last season and with 18 in 50 games this year, you may wonder why the Panthers would explore this move while chasing a play-off spot. Well, they need help on the blue line, as an important reason for Sergei Bobrovsky’s fight is that Florida has the third worst chance of high risk in the NHL, just 17.17 percent. They can score, but need help defending. Hoffman is a UFA pending, but while fans in the Toronto market wonder if Kasperi Kapanen can be used to offer blue help, Hoffman is the most impactful scorer and would be a tempting pickup. Would Florida miss its violation? Maybe, but Hoffman is a third-line powerline specialist and Owen Tippett lights up the AHL with 19 goals and 40 points in 46 games, so he would be a fair substitute.

WHAT IS THE BEST RIVALRY IN THE NHL TODAY?

ES: San Jose Sharks versus Vegas Golden Knights, all day long. I’m usually a loser for historical rivalry – I’m so happy that the Battle of Alberta is back, and the competition is so much better – but the newest rivalry is my favorite. Only two years after the existence of Vegas, we have already seen two heated play-off matchups with all the rubbish a hockey fan could ask for. Add to the coaching situation this year – who would have thought around that time last year that Peter DeBoer would be behind the bench of the Golden Knights? – and we have greatly increased the intrigue. The NHL’s bracket-playoff system has been widely criticized, but it does exactly what it was meant to do in the Pacific. Unfortunately, given the state of the shark season, it seems that we have to wait a year for our next dose of playoff action between these two clubs. Something tells me it will be worth it.

SS: I’d say it’s still Penguins vs. Flyers is, without a doubt. The history between the two franchises is well-known, but the history between the current groups is just as powerful. Even with the penguins going back to competitive status to claim a few cups, while the Flyers have taken a step back, the evil will between the two clubs is not blurred every time they meet. Keep in mind that the central characters have remained the same for almost ten years – Crosby, Malkin, Letang in Pittsburgh, Giroux, Voracek, Couturier in Philly. Years of wild playoff battles and a huge pile of small incidents that have slowly accumulated over the years – Jagr calls Giroux “Little Mario,” Giroux calls Crosby for hacking his wrists in the faceoff circle, and so on . Until Crosby and Giroux hang them up, they still have life, regardless of where the two teams are in the rankings.

RB: If I write this on Sunday morning, I cannot choose a rivalry other than the Battle of Alberta. Toronto-Boston certainly gets an honorable mention here and we have seen a few play-off series in the recent past. But nothing comes close to the vitriol we have seen in the last three Flames-Oilers games. I see, this has not been a major rivalry for years, but it soon becomes a must-see hockey. You had the Kassian-Tkachuk controversy, and then right. You had David Rittich’s stick. We had a goal fight on Saturday. And now both teams are challenging for a playoff spot – and can treat the hockey world to an incredible series if they manage to get in round 1. They play the next day on the last day of the regular season and if you are a fan of hockey, you watch that match. Who knows what comes next?

WHO IS A PLAYER HAVING A DISAPPOINTING SEASON, BUT WILL I RETURN IN THE STRETCH RUN?

ES: Johnny Gaudreau. It has generally been a difficult season for the Calgary Flames. Add to that the fact that their leading scorer has trouble producing, and it only makes what an incredibly tried and tested campaign in 2019-20 Calgary has been. Gaudreau’s 13 goals and 28 assists for 41 points to 53 games so far brings him to one of his least productive years so far and is particularly shocking given the career-best 99-point campaign he just started a year ago. The clever playmaker simply does not look like himself and may look at a season with less than 70 points. The good news is that, despite Gaudreau’s struggles, the Flames still look very much like a play-off team that provides enough incentive (and time) for the attacker to step up his game and make a contribution.

SS: I’m going with Sergei Bobrovsky. It was a tough transition to Florida for the veteran, who certainly looked human after closing a $ 70 million deal. But the difference in the group for him has been an important part of that adjustment. That said, the Panthers have enough solid pieces at the back and, and at the front, to tidy things up for Bobrovsky while things get tighter towards the home rack, especially with the Panthers who are likely to return to play after three years off the mix. For what it is worth, his colleagues seem to believe that he is in good shape again, as Elliotte Friedman said in his last 31 Thought Column that a few players in the east said Bob regained his confidence.

RB: The savings percentage of Pekka Rinne is currently under 900 and it has been a strange year for many big goalkeepers. Rinne has been one of the best in the league for the past three seasons, so he deserves some credit for that. But it is worth noting that his .862 high hazard saving rate at 5-in-5 this season is in fourth place among all goalkeepers with at least 20 games played, so his save rate was hampered by allowing more goals than usual from shots of lower quality. No matter how long he makes the most difficult recordings, he is more likely to stop the perimeter opportunities. His jump back is the key to Nashville staying in the playoff yacht.