Three big questions: what change would you make in an all-star weekend?

Every Sunday, Sportsnet NHL employees will answer three questions about developing news and storylines or other generalities around the game.

With the all-star weekend ahead, we are exploring this week a change that we can make over the weekend, either in the game or during the competency competition. Plus, looking ahead to the next decade, which team is set up for lasting success, and can we see a new record for coach layoffs in one season?

WHAT WOULD YOU CHANGE ABOUT THE NHL SKILLS COMPETITION OR ALL-STAR GAME?

Emily Sadler, Staff writer: Bring back the breakaway challenge! I know it’s crazy (and not very nice for goalkeepers) but it’s a nice way to get a glimpse of the personalities of players – something the NHL could always use a little more from. We have seen an increase in flashy goals in games (we see you, Andrei Svechnikov), which shows that the creativity of so many young players is at a record high. More about that, please.

Sonny Sachdeva, staff writer: The biggest problem that has been plagued for years by the All-Star Game is the feeling that it just didn’t matter that much. There are two ways to solve that: having an effect on the regular season’s stand, or using the festivities for something bigger to make the game grow.

A quirky three-in-three tournament should not affect the chances of an NHL club winning the Stanley Cup, and the All-Star Game is infinitely better in the three-to-three mode, so the first of the above options is out the window. The second option, using the All-Star break for something bigger, is the way to go, and the league has taken a small step in that direction with the addition of the national team’s three-on-three game. But if the goal is to aim higher and make the game grow by showing the best of women’s hockey, go all-in – integrate the women’s hockey elite into the competence competition and into the larger three-against-three tournament, and let really seeing the best of the ladies’ game on the NHL stage.

Rory Boylen, NHL editor: Skill competence is for me the best part of the entire weekend, and this is because this is the only part where the players really compete. So how can we maximize that competition? Simple: make sure that the best fits for every drill are part of it.

This means that you must remove the requirement that you must be part of the All-Star Game in order to participate in the competency competition. In the most difficult shot match, we must always have a Zdeno Chara-Shea Weber showdown. Dylan Larkin has to take on Connor McDavid again in the fastest skater and Detroit also needs Andreas Athanasiou to do it. In this way it would offer the best theater and really measure who is the best in every exercise.

The players should of course buy in, but that way you get a view of the game.

WHAT TEAM DO YOU THINK THE BEST WAS SET FOR THIS DECEMBER?

ES: Colorado. The avalanche is currently one of the best in the West and I don’t see them sinking quickly in the rankings. With the young trio of Nathan McKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar at its core and a complementary crew of depth players around them, Colorado feels like a club that will compete for a long time. And have you seen how much cap space they have? That won’t last, of course, but GM Joe Sakic has some flexibility this year to play with and focus on future success – perhaps even by hunting clubs that run to a cap crunch with a first-round choice? Speaking of picks, there’s a lot more talent on the way – top perspectives such as Bowen Byram, Conor Timmins and Martin Kaut mark a deep prospect pool built by GM Joe Sakic

SS: I’m going with Tampa Bay. Although they may not have the cap space and the elite super-younger core of a team like Colorado, I would say that Lightning gets a head start because of the way their talent is spread in the line-up. Just look at the names they inked in the long run:

At the front, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos were both signed for half of the following decade (with Kucherov most locked up). Then a while fixed depth is registered for Tyler Johnson and Yanni Gourde. Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat will also have the mix in the coming years, although they have to be re-deployed fairly early in the decade, and Point is likely to get a hefty raise.

On the back they signed two talented top-four defenders for half of the decade in Ryan McDonagh and Victor Hedman, the latter of which remains a talent of Norris Trophy caliber.

And, perhaps more importantly, Tampa Bay has also notified young Andrei Vasilevskiy almost the entire coming decade.

That does not leave them with an exceptional amount of cap space to work with over that period, but it gives Tampa a pretty deadly core to spend most of these next 10 years on the ice rink. Other clubs with strong financial situations and talented young cores seem to have at least one position without star power. But Lightning has locked up the high-end of their forward talent – and don’t forget, Kucherov’s 128 points last year were the most NHLer (!) Scored in more than two decades – a few top-end blues and a dominant starting goalkeeper.

While Stamkos and Hedman, both 29, will begin to decline in the last half of the following decade, they remain elite for the first half. But Kucherov, Point and Vasilevskiy just seem to be starting. Add to this that the club also brings a favorable tax situation and some quality weather to the table, making it a reasonably desired destination as a free agent, and there are enough indications that the Lightning is set to succeed in the 2020s.

RB: It is not yet entirely clear how everything will come together, and the beginning of the decade will be slow, but do not sleep on the New York Rangers here. Yes, Henrik Lundqvist is approaching the end of his career with another year on his contract, but Igor Shestyorkin has turned 24 after being one of the best KHL goalkeepers in recent years and expecting to allow the team to smooth transition into the net.

The Rangers have made six first-round choices in the last three draws and although the highest of those choices, Cape Kakko, has a miserable rookie season, there are certainly better days ahead. They have spent the last few years rebuilding the prospect cabinet, but the reason to believe in the Rangers has more to do than just that.

New York and the Rangers are a destination for free agents. They already landed an enormous one in Artemi Panarin last summer, with which they entered into a seven-year contract and took MVP-like numbers from him. Defenders Jacob Trouba and Adam Fox were able to make their way to the Rangers, a favorite destination, and will both be solid top-four blueliners in the coming years. New York is not coming with the same ready-made version of Tampa Bay or Colorado, two Stanley Cup contenders this year, but it’s easy to see how it could come together quickly.

WILL THE RECORD OF 11 COACH DISCLOSURES BE GIVEN EQUALIZED OR BRIDGED IN A SINGLE SEASON IN 2019-20?

ES: What happens in the competition this year? The flurry of layoffs and recruitments feels like things are getting out of hand, with the resignation of Gerard Gallant being the biggest head-scratcher of all. But given all the new coaches who came in last season and all the changes we’ve already seen, I don’t see how we could get another four. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see one more … which is my way of saying that I don’t think Gallant will be out of work for a long time.

SS: We already have up to seven coaching changes this season, so it would not cost too much chaos to get there. That said, it’s hard to identify four more teams who want to change something in the second half of the season.

It was a unique campaign in the field of layoffs, with both a number of performance-based changes and a number of a very different kind in the case of a few teams. In the future, who is left with poor performance to make a change and has not yet done so, either in the summer or during the season? There is a chance that Jeff Blashill’s time in Detroit is running out, as the team is now under a new regime with Steve Yzerman at the helm and Gallant – who has deep ties with Detroit since his playing time – is now available. There is also Bruce Boudreau in Minnesota, who has been sitting on the hot chair for centuries.

But all in all it does not seem that there are too many movements on the coaching front, since the majority of the rest of the clubs are thriving or hunting. So I say, barring other unique situations, the record is set and the coaching carousel calms down for the remainder of 2019-2020.

RB: The key is to determine which teams can still change. As Sonny points out, Detroit and Minnesota probably have the best odds. Can also add Montreal to that list, because if they blur from the play-off photo in the coming month, everyone will be talking about Claude Julien sitting in the hot chair. So those are three teams, but where does the fourth come from?

Keep in mind that there are a number of coaches with the interim tag available (Dallas, Calgary, New Jersey), so as long as there is no long-term commitment, those franchises are all waiting to be employed permanently from outside the organization. And what about Winnipeg? They are struggling to stay in and Paul Maurice is in the final year of his contract, so who knows, if the right coach is made available, they can make a seasonal commitment. And Chicago? That’s a franchise that wants to go back to its winning ways, so would it shock someone if they step in to get a more experienced voice behind the couch?

There are more than four teams that can still make a move. It would take a lot of chaos before four more coach layoffs are made, but that’s sort of what this NHL season has determined, isn’t it? We must expect the unexpected at this point. I say the record gets stuck, as unfortunate as that can be for the coaching brotherhood.