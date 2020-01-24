Three arrested, recommended for drug accusation

Joseph Janzen Charles Bown Felicia Midkiff (courtesy of the Casper Police Department)

CASPER, Wyo. – According to Casper police officers, three suspects were arrested in the early morning hours of January 24, 2020. and were recommended for drug-related crime crimes.

26-year-old Jospeh Janzen, 23-year-old Felicia Midkiff and 25-year-old Charles Bowen were reportedly contacted by the police shortly before 1:00 a.m. and arrested shortly afterwards.

Midkiff was directed to the Natrona County Detention Center because of the recommendation to be under the influence of controlled substance and possession. Janzen was recommended for charges that included police intervention, methamphetamine possession, and controlled substance ownership. Bowen was charged with meth possession and controlled substance possession.

Police reported to the three suspects trying to gain access to a garage on West 1st Street in Casper at around 12:48 a.m. on Friday. The police said the three claimed to live in the residence, but told the officials that this was not the case. The police were later told that the trio was waiting for a friend who did not answer the phone.

Officials contacted the resident, who confirmed that three suspects had not tried to break in.

However, during the police contact, officials said that Janzen originally gave the officers a false name. After announcing the pseudonym, the police said that Janzen had given the officials two different social security numbers.

Police report that an injection was found on Janzen’s person, and Janzen confirmed his actual identity with the police shortly before he was detained. Police report that Janzen is on parole for possession of fake writings.

An affidavit filed with the Natrona District Court states that Janzen has also allowed officials that the syringe found on him personally would test positive for controlled substances. The police also reported that they found several marijuana and methamphetamine items in a backpack that were believed to belong to Janzen.

Midkiff was also identified as a parole and probation customer and reportedly had physical symptoms of controlled substance use while speaking to officials. According to court records, Midkiff told officials that she had taken methamphetamine the previous day. She also told officials that two bottles found under her belongings were designed to carry urine for urine analysis.

Officers report that a subsequent search in Midkiff’s belongings revealed an Infoil tab that suspected LSD.

The affidavit also states that Bowen has physical symptoms of controlled substance use, and a search of his person was found to find jewelry bags containing methamphetamine residues, two methamphetamine pipes, and a small cellophane binder suspected of marijuana.

Bowen was also identified as a parole and probation customer.

All three suspects were arrested and sent to the Natrona County Detention Center.

Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Natrona District Attorney’s Office.