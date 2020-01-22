Police searched 12 properties and arrested three people to investigate the death of Melbourne fruit grower Paul Virgona, who was shot dead while driving to work last year.

Virgona, 46, drove to EastLink in Donvale, east Melbourne, on an early Saturday in November 2019 when his van was sprayed with bullets, killing him.

On Wednesday morning, the police raided residential and commercial buildings, as well as Mongolian gang clubs in Ferntree Gully and Port Melbourne.

A 35-year-old man from Kilsyth and a 29-year-old man from Port Melbourne were arrested for the fatal shootout.

A 30-year-old Montrose man was arrested for drug offenses.

Since the shooting, the police have focused on a Mercedes that followed Mr. Virgona from his property and was later set on fire in Mooroolbark, and two men who were seen leaving a Volkswagen near Bayswater Park.

The police said they discovered connections between two people interested in the shootout and the Mongolian banned motorcycle gang, causing the Echo Task Force to participate in the investigation.

– there will be more