Three arrested, 37 lbs. Marijuana seized in Highway Patrol case

Izadi, Abebee and Yunaev (courtesy of Laramie County Sheriff’s Office)

CASPER, Wyo. – Three people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the seizure of a significant amount of marijuana on I-80 in Laramie County.

Following the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s affidavit, published by the Laramie County Circuit Court, Marie Dominique Henriette Ahebee was born in 1992; Alexander Yunaev, born in 1993; and Ashkan Izadi, born in 1991, were arrested on January 26, 2020; Follow a freeway patrol in Laramie County.

Marijuana seizure is the second such seizure on I-80 in Laramie County, for £ 24. was confiscated in another incident on January 24th.

The paperwork filed with the Laramie District Court says Izadi, Yunaev, and Ahebee are indicting marijuana possession with the intent to extradite marijuana and the conspiracy to extradite marijuana.

The WHP soldiers said they had stopped a silver SUV with a California license plate on Milepost 367 on I-80 on January 26, 2020. Soldiers say they watched the SUV while following other vehicles too closely. The driver was identified as Yunaev on the basis of a Georgian driver’s license. Affidavits indicate that there were also two passengers in the vehicle; Izadi was identified from his driving license in Georgia and Ahebee through a passport on the Ivory Coast.

During the investigation, the soldiers said that the suspects’ statements about their trip contradicted each other. It was reported that one suspect told the soldiers that they were from Oregon and Washington, another suspect said they were from California and New Mexico.

It was also reported that a suspect claimed to have seen an uncle during his trip; The other suspect said they hadn’t seen a family on the trip.

Investigators also report that the smell of “raw marijuana” can be perceived by the vehicle and by suspects.

A K9 unit from the Cheyenne Police Department was summoned and deployed. Thirty packages weighing approximately 37 pounds were found in the vehicle. The packs probably contained marijuana.

Any person listed or arrested is presumed innocent until convicted in court. Fees may change after official filings with the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.