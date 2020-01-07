Three American deaths in Kenya: the attack by American forces on the war front of forgotten drones

Loading...

LAMU, Kenya – An American military man and two private American contractors were killed by the Somali militant group al-Shabab during a pre-dawn Sunday raid on the coast near the Somali border, according to a press release by USAfrica Command. During the attack on an airstrip used jointly by the American and Kenyan forces, two other American contractors were injured. The soldier was 23-year-old Chicago specialist Henry Mayfield.

At a time of rapidly mounting tensions between the United States and Iran, arguably the most sophisticated state sponsor of terrorism in the world, even if it had no connection to the American assassination a few days ago Earlier by Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, the attack on Kenya was a grim reminder of the many remote places in the world where American soldiers can be targeted, and of the cruelty of the forces that have them in their sights.

Another victim of the Sunday attack was also a civilian. Witnesses near the town of Hindi, in Lamu County, report that around 3 a.m., about 20 to 30 men on foot made their way through farms and woods, heading east, in management of the Manda Bay military base. Mwalimu Chengo Ponda, a resident in his thirties, went out to investigate the unrest to find a small group near his home. The marauders caught him and took him away. Several hours later, neighbors found Mwalimu’s body lying in the bush, shot in the head.

Around Hindi, militants from al-Shabab advanced towards the naval base and the aerodrome of Manda Bay. Even while the attack was underway, the group issued a statement claiming that its elite “Martyrs Brigade” had “successfully stormed the heavily fortified military base” and taken control of an area, where it had made serious victims in both Kenya and the United States. The attack, the statement said, was part of al-Shabab’s military campaign “Al-Quds (Jerusalem) will never be Judaized.”

(Soleimani, it might be noted, was the head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, but the quest to put Quds / Jerusalem is as old as Islam, and a particularly common point of reference for those who claim to practice jihad.)

At 5.30 am that day, the Kenyan Defense Forces issued a statement that a “security breach” had taken place at “Manda Airstrip”, but that the breach had been successfully repelled. The statement added that four “terrorist” bodies have been found.

Witnesses in the area have reported loud booms at regular intervals and plumes of smoke continuing at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Because Lamu County Civil Aviation Airport, used by tourists, is also known as Manda airstrip, confusion immediately ensued. The tour operators went into action, frantically trying to organize transportation out of the Lamu archipelago for the guests. The much smaller commercial airport on Manda Island, approximately six miles from the naval base, was not attacked.

There has been much speculation as to whether the attack on Manda Bay had anything to do with the operation that President Donald Trump ordered to kill Soleimani. Analysts say no. It would have been impossible, they note, to set up Manda’s coordinated attack just two days after the American drones did their work in Baghdad. The attack on the Kenyan base was undoubtedly long.

It should also be noted that the Muslims in Somalia are Sunni rather than Shiite, and al-Shabab is affiliated with al-Qaeda, which also follows a Sunni current of Islam.

But in the troubled world of terrorism and Iran’s covert operations, the Sunni-Shiite divide is not always well defined. The henchmen of the Quds Force of Soleimani worked with the radical Sunni Taliban, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and even Al-Qaeda when it suited them. Since the assassination of Soleimani, American politicians have emphasized this fact. US Vice President Mike Pence said specifically that Soleimani was responsible for the “terrorist attacks” in 2011 and a 2012 bomb plot in Kenya. Iranians or Iranian agents have reportedly been imprisoned and released from prison on various charges related to bombing plans at the Israeli embassy in Nairobi. Vice President Pence tweeted, “Led IRGC QF (Quds Force) terrorist plots to bomb innocent civilians in Turkey and Kenya in 2011.”

The concentration of Al-Shabab on Manda Bay was probably a response to the American use of drones flying out of there, trying to show that these deadly robots in the sky do not guarantee impunity for those who control them on the ground.

Drone strikes around the world have increased under Donald Trump. Last year, the United States carried out a record number of 63 drone strikes in Somalia – and al-Shabab responded.

The Manda Bay attack is al-Shabab’s first attack on an American military installation inside Kenya. It is also the first attack by Islamist militants on an American settlement in Kenya since Al Qaeda bombed the U.S. embassy in 1998, killing more than 200 people.

The Pentagon’s Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) has carried out air strikes in Somalia for a decade and has carried out covert operations against al-Qaeda in East Africa, along with its local ally al-Shabab, at least since the immediate aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Al-Shabab attacked a U.S. special forces base in Somalia on September 30 after four of its activists were killed in three air strikes in Somalia the previous day, according to the U.S. Africa Command.

Among the planes destroyed at the Manda Bay base were manned surveillance planes that collect data across the Somali border, as well as over the dense Boni forest in Kenya, about 16 km north of the Manda base. Bay, where al-Shabab is said to be hiding. .

Information, including the locations of villages, chiefs and Shabab members, is then provided to the Reaper unmanned armed drones. In light of recent US operations, it is not surprising that the group has specifically targeted surveillance aircraft on the Manda airstrip.

Planes operated by the United States Special Operations Command and modified Havilland Canada Dash-8 spy planes, which carry the US civil status code N8200L, were also reportedly destroyed.

Northeast Kenya is no stranger to attacks by al-Shabab, having suffered massacres of civilians in Mpekatoni and Garissa, as well as numerous bus attacks. Al-Shabab operations in the region have targeted military and civilian targets, including many innocent bystanders such as Mwalimu. However, Sunday’s attack marked a rare event: a successful foray into a military base and, even more rarely, an American installation. (The only other such attack occurred in 2016, when al-Shabab entered an African Union base in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.)

Despite all its lack of high-tech devices, al-Shabab remains resilient. Analysts attribute the group’s success to gathering intelligence in the field, which is very different from American drones.

Stig Jarle Hansen, analyst and author of Horn, Sahel and Rift: Fault-lines of the African Jihad, puts it this way: “The attack shows that Shabab is still capable of hitting Kenya within its borders and proves that they can hit the United States. staff. But perhaps the attack mainly illustrates that Shabab can curb the American drone campaign in Somalia. “

This is a point worth remembering as we prepare, it seems, for a new chapter in the war with terrorists.