THQ Nordic opens a new subsidiary studio

THQ Nordic has a number of subsidiary video game studios under its control, and these are definitely for expansion. It wasn’t long ago that the company opened a studio in Japan, and now we’re hearing that a new studio called Nine Rocks Games is being founded. While the peculiarities of the games being developed from this new studio remain a mystery, we know what kind of game is being developed and who takes the head position of this studio.

The news was announced in a press release that was released on Gamasutra. Apparently the THQ Nordic Nine Rocks Games will take place in Bratislava, Slovakia. As the offices are set up and more developers are likely to be hired, we know that the director of this studio will be David Durcak. For those of you who are not familiar with the name, David helped bring out the DayZ game that will surely help him with this new IP. According to the press release, the new game will be a shooter / survival title. David is supported in this development project by developers who have worked on a number of games, including DayZ, Soldier of Fortune 3, Conan and Chaser.

The CEO of THQ Nordic also left a comment saying that it all came together because everything just went right together. With enough meaningful conversations, this studio already seems to have got off to a good start in this new IP project. Unfortunately, it will be a while before we get any new information about this game project. For now, THQ Nordic has released several video game titles this year alone, such as Desperados III, Destroy All Humans! and Darksiders Genesis.

Source: Gamasutra