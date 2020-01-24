There was a heavy security presence when the protesters, mostly Shiites from the capital but also the southern provinces of Iraq, walked on foot to a gathering point in the Jadriya district of Baghdad, waving Iraqi flags and wearing symbolic white shrouds.

Al-Sadr, whose party won the most seats in the May 2018 parliamentary elections, had called for a “million man” demonstration to demand the withdrawal of US troops after the US drone attack near Baghdad airport who killed the highest Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, sparked the fire of Iraqi officials from the entire political spectrum.

According to US military officials, instead of pulling, Americans have poured 20,000 additional troops into the Middle East to counter what Washington describes as an escalating threat from Iran. There are approximately 5,200 US troops in Iraq, where they help train and assist Iraqi troops in the fight against the Islamic State Group.

Iran has long sought the withdrawal of US troops from neighboring Iraq, but the US strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad has given a new impetus to the effort.

In a statement Friday, al-Sadr – whose followers fought against US forces after the US-led invasion of 2003 to oust dictator Saddam Hussein – published a list of conditions for US military presence in Iraq. The list includes the cancellation of existing security agreements, the closure of US military bases, the termination of the work of US security companies and the closure of access to Iraqi airspace.

If the conditions were met, the statement said, “the resistance will stop temporarily until the last soldier leaves Iraq,” al-Sadr said, referring to US troops.

Al-Sadr, once a huge thorn in the side of the American occupation after the 2003 invasion, derives political capital from its ability to call on supporters to hide streets and paralyze all movements in Baghdad.

Friday’s rally came at a critical moment as rival political blocs jockey over the selection of a prime minister to replace outgoing Adel Abdul-Mahdi. It was supported by regular Shiite parties, including those from al-Sadr’s political rival Hadi al-Ameri, who leads the Fatah block in parliament, as well as the Popular Mobilization Units, an umbrella group consisting of a series of militias, including Iran-supported groups.

Al-Sadr “again proved that he can gather the crowd to take them to the street, cleverly prevent targets from protesters on Tahrir Square being approached,” tweeted Farhad Alaadin, head of the Iraqi advisory board and a former presidential advisor.

In response to a public protest about the American air strike that killed Soleimani and al-Muhandis, the Iraqi Parliament this month adopted a non-binding resolution calling on the government to expel foreign troops from the country. Kurdish and most Sunni lawmakers boycott the vote.

“The American troops must leave,” said an 18-year-old protester, Amer Saad. “I am ready to fight the Americans if Muqtada al-Sadr asks us.”

Police and militia members of the popular mobilization units also closed roads that led to the protest site, both in Karada and in Jadriya in Baghdad. On Tahrir Square, anti-government protesters carefully watched al-Sadr’s anti-US. rally but no confrontation took place. If the anti-U.S. the demonstration decreased at the beginning of the afternoon, the anti-government demonstrators remained in their sit-in.

“I am not against the demonstrations of the Sadrist movement today, but if Moqtada asks for the Americans’ exit and non-intervention, he should raise the same slogan against Iranian interference, to be honest,” said one of the anti government protesters, Yahya Mohammed.

In neighboring Iran, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, said the Baghdad march on Friday was a “countdown” of expelling US troops. “It indicated that the Iraqi people are the flagship on their way to expel the US from the region,” he said.

Cleric Mohammad Hassan Abutorabifard, who led Friday prayers in the Iranian capital Tehran, told worshipers that Iraqis “stood before Iranians” during the rally after the murder of Soleimani.

“The legitimacy of the puppet controllers appointed by the West in the region has completely collapsed,” he said.

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

Qassem Abdul-Zahra and Samya Kullab, The Associated Press