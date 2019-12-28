Thousands raised for mass. Man who broke his neck and spine before Christmas

Loading...

Community members raised $ 25,000 for a Stoughton native who was recovering from an injury days before Christmas, The Enterprise reported. Aaron Gross, 38, broke his neck and spine for a slip and a fall at his home in East Bridgewater on December 22. The fall left Gross unable to move his body from the waist down and feel his hands. Fortunately, according to his family, he had no brain injury. "They are shocked and grateful for all the generosity and kindness," said Laurie Lynch, aunt of Gross's wife, Brooke, who organized the GoFundMe fundraising event on Thursday. She said that Brooke has cried several times for the support her family received and that she read some of the kind messages she left her husband on the fundraising page, Lynch said. By Friday afternoon, GoFundMe reached its goal of $ 25,000 with about 350 donations. The scope of the fundraiser has gone beyond family and close friends, which the Gross or Lynch family did not expect. Donations will help the family with any immediate expenses and help pay for medical bills, modify their home to accommodate their wheelchairs and buy medical equipment and "They will definitely need a lot," Lynch said. "It's a way to give (Brooke) a second to relax … I didn't want to see her deal with too much too fast." Aaron and Brooke Gross have two Hers daughters, aged 12 and 1, and Brooke is five months pregnant. He was the only family provider and his job gave them access to health insurance, according to his family. Lynch is helping his niece to seek research support they may request, such as Social Security or veteran's benefits since Gross served in the Army. Other family members have intervened to help. Gross, whose family lives locally, has taken care of Brooke. His mother also helped watch his youngest daughter. Beyond fundraising, people approached by donating a wheelchair and organizing a clothing unit for baby clothes, Lynch said. Since the fall, Gross underwent 8-hour surgery to rebuild his spine using metal rods. The family spent Christmas at Brigham and Women & # 39; s Hospital in Boston. Gross saw his children opening presents there, Lynch said. He is now recovering from surgery and has been removed from the intensive care unit, Lynch said. He will stay in the hospital until he can be transferred to a rehabilitation center. "He is strong and fighter," Lynch said. "He's already talking about going back to work … He's optimistic."

