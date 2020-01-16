Members of the Northumberland Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating the theft of tools worth more than $ 10,000 from a local company on Loyalist Drive.

It is assumed that the theft occurred during the night hours of January 15, 2020 at approximately 3:00 AM. Four company trailers parked on the site arrived and one large quantity stolen from tools.

A list of some of the tools taken includes but is not limited to:

Milwaukee, Dewalt, Stanely, Rigid and Olfa are just some of the name marks of the tools used.

The Northumberland OPP is requesting public assistance in this ongoing investigation and would ask anyone with information to call their nearest OPP detachment.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Peterborough / Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

SUBMITTED BY NORTHUMBERLAND OPP

.