Thousands of people in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US airstrike

Thousands of people marched on Saturday in a funeral procession in Baghdad for the Iranian chief general and Iraqi militant leaders, who were killed in an American airstrike, singing "death to the United States." Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds force of Iran and intellectual author of his regional security strategy, was killed in an airstrike early Friday near the international airport of the Iraqi capital, causing regional tensions to skyrocket. . Iran has promised severe reprisals, raising fears of everything – to war. The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said he ordered the attack to avoid a conflict. His administration says Soleimani was planning a series of attacks that endangered US troops and officials, without providing evidence. Washington has sent 3,000 troop reinforcements to the region. Soleimani was the architect of Iran's regional policy of mobilizing militias in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, including in the war against the Islamic State group, and was also accused of attacks against US troops and US allies dating back to the invasion from Iraq in 2003. The mourners, mostly men in black military uniforms, wore Iraqi flags and Iran-backed militia flags that are fiercely loyal to Soleimani. They were also mourning Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior commander of the Iraqi militia who died in the same attack. The procession began at the Imam Kadhim shrine in Baghdad, one of the most revered sites of Shia Islam. The mourners marched in the streets next to the militia vehicles in a solemn procession. The mourners, many of them crying, chanted: "No, No, America" ​​and "Death to America, Death to Israel." Mohammed Fadl, a mourner dressed in black, said the funeral is an expression of loyalty to murdered leaders. "It's a painful attack, but it won't shake us," he said. Two helicopters hovered over the procession, which was attended by Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and militia leaders backed by Iran. The gates of the Green Zone of Baghdad, which houses government offices and foreign embassies, including the US embassy. UU., Closed. As tensions soared throughout the region, there were reports during the night of an air strike against a convoy of Iran-backed militiamen north of Baghdad. Hours later, the Iraqi army denied that an air strike had taken place. The US-led coalition also denied carrying out any airstrikes. The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of militias mostly backed by Iran, and security officials reported on the airstrike in Taji, north of the capital. An Iraqi security official said five people were killed and two vehicles were destroyed. It was not immediately clear if another type of explosion had occurred. Iraq, which is closely allied with Washington and Tehran, condemned the air attack that killed Soleimani and called it an attack on its national sovereignty. Parliament will meet for an emergency session on Sunday, and the government has been under increasing pressure to expel the 5,200 US troops based in the country, who are there to help prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State group. The United States has ordered all citizens to leave Iraq and close its embassy in Baghdad, where Iran-backed militiamen and their supporters organized two days of violent protests earlier this week in which they violated the complex. The British government has warned travelers not to go anywhere in the country, except for the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, and there only for trips deemed essential. In its notice, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said the security situation "could deteriorate rapidly," saying that citizens already in Iraq should consider leaving. No one was injured in the embassy protests, which occurred in response to US airstrikes that killed 25 Iranian-backed militiamen in Iraq and Syria. The United States said the attacks were in response to a rocket attack that killed an American contractor in northern Iraq, which Washington blamed the militias. Soleimani's assassination comes after months of growing tensions between the United States and Iran stemming from Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement and restore crippling sanctions. The administration's "maximum pressure" campaign has led Iran to openly abandon the commitments of the agreement. The United States also blamed Iran for a wave of increasingly provocative attacks in the region, including sabotage of oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and an attack on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure in September that cut production by half temporarily. Iran denied participation in those attacks, but admitted to having shot down a US surveillance drone in June that, he said, had been diverted to its airspace. The world powers had warned on Friday that the murder of Soleimani could cause a new dangerous escalation, and many called for moderation. In Iran on Saturday, every major newspaper and state-controlled television broadcast focused on the death of Soleimani, and even reformist newspapers like Aftab-e Yazd warned that "revenge is on its way." Billboards have appeared on the main streets that show Soleimani's face, many of them with the warning of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who expects a "severe revenge" in the United States. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate in the country's political establishment, vis visited Soleimani's house in Tehran to express his condolences: "The Americans did not realize the great mistake they made," said Rouhani. "You will see the effects of this criminal act, not only today but for years to come." In Saudi Arabia, an enemy of Iran for a long time, the English newspaper Arab News printed a front-page editorial that showed Soleimani's face, titled: "He will not kill anymore." Last year, the newspaper promoted the idea of ​​"surgical" airstrikes from the United States against Iran after a drone attack on an oil pipeline in May. Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, took to Twitter to reiterate the kingdom's call for "moderation" to avoid "unbearable consequences." Another Saudi official confirmed to The Associated Press that the United States did not notify Saudi Arabia or its other Gulf allies before carrying out the attack that killed Soleimani. The official was not authorized to discuss security matters and spoke on condition of anonymity.

