Thousands of gun owners meet on MLK Day in Virginia Capitol: NPR

Protesters stand in front of a security zone before a rally in Richmond, Virginia on the morning of Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday.

Julio Cortez / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Julio Cortez / AP

Julio Cortez / AP

The city of Richmond, Virginia, is in a state of emergency on Monday morning as thousands of gun owners and armed militia officers gather in the Virginia State Capitol for a major rally to stop new gun laws. Governor Ralph Northam has temporarily banned firearms from the Capitol compound, and some of Richmond’s streets are blocked as officials try to peacefully conduct the demonstration.

The arms collection in Richmond is expected to attract a wide range of people, from staunch believers, that the Second Amendment will guarantee religious leaders who want peace broad access to weapons.

“This is about losing one of the fundamental freedoms that we have. Without it, everyone else is right behind it,” arms lawyer Todd McManus of Shepherdstown, W.Va., told VPM member Ben Paviour.

While cannons were being held from a rectangular area around the Capitol, the rally participants walked with their firearms on the nearby streets of Richmond.

Faith leaders hold a prayer vigil for peace near the Capitol and evoke a spirit of community on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

“We wanted to be a testimony to potential conflicts, and certainly some of the conflicts that will emerge today,” Rev. Drew Willson told VPM’s Roberto Roldan.

The pro-gun event, held on a holiday honoring a civil rights activist who has been a victim of gun violence, has raised fears that there may be white supremacists and violent extremists.

When Northam declared an emergency, he noted the possibility that some participants might try to use the rally as an excuse to trigger “riots” and violent attacks. A major counter-protest was canceled and several leaders said the likelihood of violence was too high.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies arrested suspected members of The Base neo-Nazi group in three states last week, including a group that allegedly built an operational assault rifle. Police officers informed NPR that some of these members had discussed participating in the arms collection in Richmond.

The Richmond Rally is part of the Lobby Day, a gun lawsuit that the Virginia Citizens Defense League organizes annually. However, this year’s event gained new meaning after a wave of Democrats took control of the legislature – and promised to make gun control a priority. The legislature opened its legislative period on January 8.

“Following a mass shooting in Virginia Beach last spring, the Democrats of Virginia pledged to adopt new gun laws in the spring of the election year,” said Whittney Evans of Richmond member station VPM. “This has triggered an upsurge in grassroots activism by gun owners who say their constitutional rights are under attack.”

Speakers at the Lobby Day event included well-known names such as Stephen Willeford, who is credited with stopping mass shootings in a Texas church, and Dick Heller, the defendant in the landmark District of Columbia Supreme Court case against Heller.

Northam and other law enforcement officials hope to avoid the deadly violence that broke out at another controversial rally in Virginia: the “Unite the Right 2017” event in Charlottesville, in which Heather Heyer was killed and 19 others injured. Two state troops also died when their helicopter crashed.

When Northam banned weapons from the Capitol, he cited “credible intelligence agencies” who planned tens of thousands of people to gather in Capitol Square, Richmond. Referring to The Base and other groups, Northam added, “A significant number of these demonstrators are expected to come from outside the Commonwealth. They may be armed and are not for peaceful gathering but for violence, unrest and insurgency.”

The ban on weapons is extensive and includes not only pistols and rifles, but also “sticks, torches, poles, bats, shields, helmets” as well as pepper spray, laser pointers, drones and “all objects that can cause physical injury other than firearms.”

Northam’s emergency order entered into force at the beginning of the weekend and will remain in effect until Tuesday afternoon.