Thousands of cancers are missed every week because patients don’t go to a GP when locked, the charity warns – The Scottish Sun

THOUSANDS of cancer are passed every week because patients don’t go to their doctors, a charity has warned.

Cancer Research UK said referrals for urgent hospital appointments or examinations were down 75 percent since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

About 2,300 cancers a week are passed because patients do not visit their doctor, a charity has warned

Charity Sarah Woolnough said about 2,300 cancers a week were missed.

Many treatable cancers will become inoperable if they remain undetected, he warned.

Separate figures estimate 400 other cancers in one week were not found because screening was delayed for breast, cervical and intestinal diseases, the Daily Mail reported.

Sarah Woolnough has warned that many treatable cancers will become inoperable if they remain undetected

Typically, up to 19,000 patients per week will attend this vital examination.

But most health trusts have stopped sending letters.

