Thousands of Australians leave their homes in the heat and winds increase fire danger

EDEN, Australia – Thousands of people have fled their homes and helicopters have dropped food in towns threatened by nearby forest fires as hot and windy conditions threatened communities in southeastern southeast on Friday from Australia.

The danger is centered in New South Wales and Victoria, the most populous states in Australia, where temperatures and winds peaked after a few days of relatively mild conditions.

Firefighters worked during the night to prevent fires from reaching communities while strong winds whipped the flames in several directions.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service had warned that the coastal towns south of Sydney, including Eden, Batemans Bay and Nowra, could again be threatened weeks after losing their homes due to the fires. Friday fires in the area were burning inside the containment lines, but the winds could cause them to re-ignite, rural fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters .

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the extent of the damage from the fires would not be known until Saturday morning.

“We know it’s going to be a long and difficult night,” said Berejiklian.

In neighboring Victoria, evacuation orders have been issued in Alpine areas, and Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has urged residents to heed the warnings and avoid complacency even if no further destruction has been reported .

“Despite these unprecedented fires, we have no one missing, we have no more dead, and we have no more communities that have been cut,” Andrews told reporters. “Now all of these things can change and this is perhaps the most powerful reminder that we need to stay alert.”

Volunteer firefighters discuss their fire defense project near Towamba, Australia, Friday January 10, 2020. Forest fires have destroyed more than 2,000 homes and continue to burn, threatening to ignite again. as temperatures rise. Rick Rycroft, Associated Press

The unprecedented fire crisis in southeast Australia has killed at least 26 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and burned an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland since September.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that the military was ready to help firefighters and emergency agencies.

The military has already been involved in the ongoing crisis by clearing roads closed by fallen trees, burying dead cattle and sheep and providing fodder for surviving livestock.

Firefighters across the region were preparing for a long, rocky night. In the town of Candelo, in south-eastern New South Wales, Nathan Barnden, division commander of the rural fire services, prepared to travel to the neighboring township of Burragate with his team to protect the community. against a fire that was heading north.

The fire had broken through containment lines in one area, and officials feared that predicted winds of 40 to 60 miles per hour could push it into populated areas.

“We will be there to help defend them all night,” said Barnden. “We were warned that we could be up there” until morning. … There is a risk that we will be cut and we will have to stay there all the time. “

In the small village of Towamba in southern New South Wales, most residents had evacuated on Friday after firefighters warned them that they should go out, said John Nightingale, volunteer firefighter with the Rural Fire Service .

Last week, some houses in the village were destroyed by fire, which first turned the afternoon sky into a deep magenta, then black, said Nightingale.

“Late at night you could hear the roar of the fire,” he said. “It was very terrifying.”

Officials feared the change of wind late Friday could blow the flames in a new direction.

Nightingale said he and the other firefighters would try to put out all the point fires that were igniting to try to keep them from spreading. But if the conditions became too dangerous, they would need to take refuge in a community hall, a solid structure with about 6,600 gallons of water attached. Along the hall is an open grassy area, away from trees and shrubs where people can retreat as a last resort.

“The grass on the oval is very short, so there is nothing to carry a strong fire,” he said. “So it’s a survival option, by and large. A piece of grass. And if that happened, we would have trucks and sprinklers and pipes that would water people. But I would hate to get there. Anything but that. “

Temperatures in parts of the fire-affected area on Friday reached around 104 degrees Fahrenheit and conditions remained fairly dry.

The wildfire disaster has focused many Australians on how the nation is adapting to climate change. Morrison has been criticized for downplaying the need for his government to fight climate change, which experts say is helping to overcome the flames. Thousands of protesters gathered in cities across Australia on Friday to call for action on climate change and demand that Morrison be ousted.

Morrison said Thursday that a government fire investigation would examine the role of climate change.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud hold a press conference in Parliament in Canberra, Australia Friday January 10, 2020. Morrison says his government is responding to an unprecedented crisis in wildfires with an unprecedented level of support. Rod McGuirk, Associated Press

Asked Friday whether he expected similar fire emergencies to become more common in the future with climate change, Morrison did not give a direct response.

“There will be reviews taking place as you would expect and I have indicated in response to questions that we will be working closely with state and territory authorities on how they are undertaken,” said Morrison. to journalists. “The links and implications here have been recognized.”

Morrison has dismissed criticism of what many Australians perceive as a slow and detached response to the wildfire crisis.

“What we have here is the largest federal response to a national bushfire disaster the country has ever known,” said Morrison. “The government’s response to an unprecedented crisis with an unprecedented level of support.”

The WWF-Australia conservation group estimates that 1.25 billion wild animals have died in the fires in addition to the loss of livestock, which the government says will exceed 100,000 animals.

WWF fears that disasters will lead to local extinctions and threaten the survival of certain species, such as the shiny black cockatoo and a knee-high kangaroo known as the long-legged potato.

WWF conservation scientist Stuart Blanch called this estimate conservative, not including bats, frogs and insects.

The majority of the estimated losses were reptiles, followed by birds, then mammals such as koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, echidnas and wombats.

WWF estimates that there were between 100,000 and 200,000 koalas in Australia before the fire season. Estimated koala losses in the current emergency include 25,000 on Kangaroo Island off southern Australia and 8,000 in northwest New South Wales.

“It’s a significant loss, but I don’t think we’ll know for several months,” said Blanch of the koala deaths.

____

Associated Press editors Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia and Kristen Gelineau in Sydney contributed to this report.