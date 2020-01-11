BANGKOK – Thousands of anti-government protesters participated in the “Run Against Dictatorhip” in the Thai capital Sunday in the largest political demonstration in years.

The organizers said 10,000 people had signed up to participate, including slogans demanding that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the leader behind a coup in 2014, withdraw.

In a sign of increasing political tensions, the supporters of the government held their own event in a park in the inner city.

Last year’s general elections were meant to restore full democracy, five years after the army organized the coup. But the polling rules were generally seen as a preference for the pro-military party.

The slow economic performance of the government has contributed to a growing sense of dissatisfaction.

“Everything is worse,” said one participant, an office worker who gave his name only as Sakdinan, through a face mask. “The economy is worse and people are facing problems, including freedom of expression.”

The reason for Sunday’s rally was movements by courts to dissolve a popular, new, progressive political party.

The Future Forward Party came out of nowhere and became the third largest group in parliament with 80 seats. Their anti-military agenda ensured that many younger Thais flew to their banner in a challenge for the deeply conservative ruling elite.

The increasing popularity of the party has been encountered through a number of alleged violations of the law through the electoral commission and the constitutional court. Many now assume that the party is found guilty and dissolved, possibly even this month.

The charismatic leader of the party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, has become the galvanizing figure behind the growing protests.

On Sunday, the billionaire businessman who became a politician said he was pleased with the numbers who came to show their support.

“People are showing a great awareness of the political situation,” he said, in between posing for selfies with excited supporters.

“I believe that in order to make Thailand a democratic country again, the first step is that General Prayuth has to leave and the people here today I think we share that feeling. This is the demonstration of people’s anger. “

Similar runs were organized in other provinces on Sunday, causing many to wonder if Thailand is on the way to a new long-term attack on street politics. Rival camps have occupied parts of Bangkok, and sometimes fought against each other several times over the past 14 years. The unrest led to two coups and led to more than a hundred deaths.

The corresponding press