The U.S. Army’s most recent service, the Space Force, is only about a month old and was enacted by President Donald Trump on December 20.

“Thousands and thousands of actions” would have to take place to get the new force up and running in the next 18 months, Air Force General Jay Raymond, head of the new facility, said that day. But the first deadline is imminent: a first organizational plan that Congress wants to have by February 1st.

Space Force officials are already considering who should be hired and how, which new groups should form and how the doctrine will shape their way forward, but this is just the beginning.

“There are a lot of decisions that need to be made in advance. There are a lot of things that need to happen,” said Air Force Gen. John Hyten, vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Friday ,

“We have already brought 16,000 people into the Space Force,” said Hyten. These active and civilian employees were seconded at the beginning of the Space Force, but will have to volunteer and register again as part of a formal transfer process in the coming months.

The Space Force, created by Air Force Space Command, is housed in the Air Force division. However, the decisions are not limited to how Space Force works with the Air Force, said Hyten, who previously headed Strategic Command and worked on space operations for a long time.

“We have to look at the army and the navy, and we have to look at the guard because you can’t do the space mission without the National Guard. The National Guard is a perfect partner for the space mission – much more perfect than many other missions that we do let the guard do it. “

“It’s perfect because, in many cases, it’s a government mission, a home mission that takes place in one place,” said Hyten. “You can build very, very good expertise in this one area and have a guard unit that focuses on a unique mission. It’s perfect.”

A Pentagon official told CQ Roll Call earlier this week that the Trump administration was preparing to send Congress a legislative proposal for fiscal 2021 that would include the creation of national guard and reserve units for the space force.

Be one step ahead of Congress

The relationship between the Space Force and the other branches remains to be clarified, particularly how army or naval personnel could be involved in the new branch, Hyten said.

“We only have about a year to find out, maybe a little less because next year’s Congress will make a decision on how the Army and Navy will be treated, and we have to try to stay ahead of it.” said Hyten.

These branches and the Marine Corps traditionally had “an element that knows how to integrate space into your armed forces,” be it a maneuvering unit or a fleet, Hyten said.

“This is actually a service function that should remain in the service,” added Hyten. “Then you have the opportunity to fly satellites, build satellites and deliver satellites – this is a space force function. So if we go into the future, we have to find out which element is in the space force and which element is in the Service remains. “

According to Hyten, all departments need these spatial capabilities. So it is one of the first things the new force must do so that Congress doesn’t decide for them to figure out the split.

“We want to make sure we have a voice in this decision, which means we have to do it fairly quickly,” said Hyten. “Because this summer, probably right after the hearings, Congress will ask that question.”

Space Force is not designed or designed to send combat troops into space. Rather, the Space Command, which was restored in August 2019 and will lead military space operations, will be equipped with armed forces and assets.

Space Command is a unified command – like Strategic Command, which oversees the nuclear arsenal, or Transportation Command, which manages transportation for the military – but does not yet have a permanent headquarters.

An Air Force memo received by CNN in April 2019, which the Air Force called “early draft”, identified four potential locations in Colorado, one in Alabama and one in California.

When asked about a schedule for this decision on Friday, Hyten said he wasn’t involved as vice chairman, but he thought it would come next year.

“The Air Force has put in a really good process, each of the services has talked about how to make an informed decision. It is being followed very carefully and is going through a very structured process because it becomes so political,” said Hyten. “You want to make sure you have all of your ducks in a row to do that.”

Hyten added that he was certain that Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett “knew exactly where it was and I don’t know, but I know we need a decision this year, I think.”

