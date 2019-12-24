Thousands celebrate Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem

Loading...

BELÉN, West Bank – Thousands of Christian pilgrims flocked to the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Tuesday, celebrating Christmas Eve at the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

Visitors converged on the city's big Christmas tree in the Plaza del Pesebre, near the place that is believed to mark the birthplace of Jesus. Uniformed Palestinian explorers with yellow and gold capes paraded before the assembled visitors, the sound of drums and bagpipes filling the fresh and clear air. The vendors sold Christmas snacks and gifts, which adds to the festive atmosphere.

Roger Hoagland, a Christian educator and missionary from Louisville, Kentucky, said he had come to lead a Baptist choir for the fourth time and described his visit as the experience of his life.

"We love this opportunity," he said. “We have 40 people and many of them are from the United States and other countries. They come to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. "

While Bethlehem is in the area administered by the Palestinians of the West Bank occupied by Israel, the imposing barrier of separation from Israel encloses parts of the city and is a constant reminder of the complex political reality. Most Christmas Eve visitors seemed to be local residents, and foreign pilgrims seemed to constitute a modest portion of the crowd.

Even so, the celebrations culminated the most successful year in the history of Palestinian tourism, according to Tourism Minister Rula Maayah.

Bethlehem, located on the outskirts of Jerusalem, has invested heavily in tourism. It has built new hotels and tried to diversify by offering culinary and cultural destinations in addition to its traditional sacred sites.

Maayah estimated that some 15,000 pilgrims would spend the night in the completely reserved hotels of Bethlehem this Christmas. Tourists were also staying in other cities in the West Bank, such as Ramallah and Jericho, in addition to Jerusalem.

In total, he said that the number of foreign tourists visiting the West Bank this year is estimated to reach 3.5 million people, compared to 3 million last year.

Christmas festivities tend to be a boost for the economy of Bethlehem and for the declining Christian population of the Holy Land, which has declined over the decades as people fled the conflict and sought better opportunities abroad.

"Our message this year is that Christmas is a message of joy," said Maayah. “But, of course, we are celebrating Christmas while we are still under occupation. We hope that we will celebrate Christmas happily next year with the end of the occupation to be able to celebrate like all the other nations of our independent country without occupation. "

The Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus was born, was created to receive Palestinian dignitaries and pilgrims from around the world for a midnight mass.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the chief Catholic cleric in the Holy Land, crossed an Israeli army checkpoint from Jerusalem to Bethlehem, where he was received by prominent members of the Christian community of Bethlehem. Pizzaballa was to celebrate the midnight mass at the Church of the Nativity, which houses the venerated grotto as the birthplace of Jesus.

Pizzaballa said he brings hope from "the desire, especially in youth, to do something for their societies, their families."

