The bridge that spanned the Suchiate between Mexico and Guatemala was open for business again on Sunday, but after thousands of Central Americans failed to cross the previous day, few migrants were on the move.

More than 2,000 migrants spent the night in Tecun Uman on the Guatemalan side of the border without knowing their next steps. Many have gotten this far by traveling with the caravan for more security, and they hoped they have managed to reach the United States.

Mexico, which is under pressure from the United States to stop the influx of migrants to the north, offers those who leave themselves to the authorities temporary jobs in southern Mexico, probably in agriculture or construction. But many of the migrants would rather travel across the country to start a new life in the United States.

Volunteers gave a cooked breakfast of beans, eggs, tortillas, and coffee to a number of migrants around the Senor de las Tres Caidas church, a blue and white Spanish colonial-style building with a bell in the middle by Tecun Uman.

“We improvised this shelter because the other one was overcrowded,” said Alfredo Camarena, Vicar of the Catholic Church.

Camarena estimates that more than 2,000 migrants spent the night in his church, shelters, or on the street, and hundreds more would arrive in the coming days.

On Saturday, Mexican National Guardsmen slammed a “Welcome to Mexico” metal fence to block thousands of Central American migrants who tried to cross the Rodolfo Robles Bridge.

Behind the fence on the Mexican side of the border, Mexican troops in combat gear formed a human wall to reinforce the barrier as the crowd pushed forward.

The Mexican General Vicente Hernández stood beyond the green bars, flanked by guardsmen, with an offer: surrender to us and the Mexican government will get you jobs.

“There are opportunities for everyone,” he promised.

Migrants looking for a residence permit for Mexico got through in groups of 20 people. During the day, around 300 people turned to Mexican immigration.

At a less frequently used border crossing called El Ceibo, embedded in national parks near the city of Tenosique in the Mexican state of Tabasco, the Guatemalan Office for Human Rights Defenders reported on Sunday that around 300 people had decided to surrender to the Mexican authorities for processing ,

Mexico’s job offer, not just its legal status, represents a new turn in the country’s efforts to find humane solutions for the mostly Central American migrants fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries.

Mexico has stepped up efforts in recent months to prevent migrants from reaching their desired destination: the United States. Over the weekend, Mexican immigration officials used drones to search for migrants trying to sneak into the country. The presence of the National Guard was also heavier than usual.

When the latest caravans reached Mexico on Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested that Mexico could potentially accommodate migrants in the longer term.

“We have more than 4,000 jobs along the southern border and of course shelter and medical care – everything – but the offer is work in our country,” he said during a morning press conference.

The supply of jobs for foreigners ranks partly in Mexico, a country in which half the population lives in poverty and millions are unemployed.

López Obrador added on Friday that “the same applies to our nationals, there is an opportunity for them to have work.”

Despite the offer, there was widespread distrust among the migrants who gathered south of the Mexican border with Guatemala. Some feared a rapid deportation if they handed themselves over to the Mexican authorities.

Some relied on unsubstantiated rumors among the migrants and suspected a more selfish motive for Mexico’s reinforcement of the southern border.

“We have heard that the President of the United States has opened the doors and even has work for us, and that the Mexicans don’t want to let us pass because they want to keep all the work,” said Carlos Alberto Bustillo of Honduras when he said bathed in the Suchiate.

The Suchiate was sometimes a point of inconsistency as migrants formed a group in the hope that they could wade across the bridge or across the river to avoid immigration controls in Mexico.

The river’s water level was low enough this weekend to just trudge across the river to those who dare. National guardsmen lined the banks to warn of such ventures with interactions that resemble a high-stakes game.

Darlin Mauricio Mejía from Honduras met a dozen other migrants early Sunday to splash around on the banks of the Guatemalan side of the river.

He shouted playfully to the guards: whether they could enter Mexico to get some mangoes for dinner.

One of the guardsmen replied shortly: “Let’s go to immigration and they’ll help you there.”

