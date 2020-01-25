Thousands are said to take part in the anti-violence rally in Drogheda

Locals gather for a rally in Drogheda, Co Louth to protest the violence that has hit the area.

This is followed by the latest gang violence in the region in the past few weeks.

The “Standing Together” rally was organized after the death of 17-year-old Keane Mulready Woods.

People will meet on Saturday afternoon at 1.30 p.m. on the Friedensbrücke in the city for a solidarity rally.

From there they march towards St. Peter’s Church on West Street.

The assembly will then be addressed by a number of speakers.

Thousands of people are expected, a large presence on Lake Garda is also expected.

A Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other party leaders are also expected to attend the rally.

The Drogheda City Status Group (DCSG) has called for an end to the violence that “shocked people in the greater Drogheda area and the country as a whole”.

Mayor of Drogheda, Paul Bell, told Newstalk Breakfast that the situation was not unique to his city.

“We have to emphasize this – this is not a political assembly – we want the party leaders and An Taoiseach as the legislature of our country.

“This is not a particular problem for Drogheda: there are many towns and villages across the country that suffer from similar drug crime problems.

“Today’s rally is not about making noise, it’s about making a difference.”

“We as a community are being terrorized and the people of Drogheda are suffering from what is probably the best described terror exhaustion.

“But the last few days have started to change where people say we have to resist this activity, we have to stand as a community, we have to work with An Garda Síochána who are trying to get the situation under control.

“And I am absolutely confident that they will indict those responsible for Keanes death – and other activities in Drogheda.

“And to let our legislators know that things must change in relation to crime-fighting legislation, drug treatment, and especially the judicial system and the way people who are involved in this type of crime.

“The other thing is that this is a subversive activity in nature.

“People are intimidated, they are terrorized, they are bullied, they are basically locked up in their own community.

“People are starting to fight it … today’s rally shows that.”