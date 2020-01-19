TECUN UMAN, Guatemala – The bridge over the Suchiate River between Mexico and Guatemala was open again for business on Sunday, but few migrants crossed over after a failed attempt to enter thousands of Central Americans the day before.

More than 2,000 migrants spent the night in Tecun Uman, on the Guatemalan side of the border, uncertain about their next steps.

Mexico, under pressure from the US to stop the northern flow of migrants, offers people who surrender to authorities temporary jobs in southern Mexico, probably in agriculture or construction. But many of the migrants prefer to pass through the country to start a new life in the United States.

Volunteers spooned a hot breakfast of beans, eggs, tortillas and coffee on Sunday to a row of migrants that stretched around the Senor de las Tres Caidas church, a blue-and-white Spanish colonial-style structure with a bell on top in the heart of Tecun Uman.

“We improvised this hiding place because the others were busy,” said Alfredo Camarena, vicar of the Catholic Church.

Camarena estimated that more than 2,000 migrants spent the night in his church, in shelters, or on the street, and hundreds more would arrive in the coming days.

Mexican national guards closed a metal gate on Saturday with the text “Welcome to Mexico” to block the path of thousands of Central American migrants trying to make their way across the Rodolfo Robles Bridge.

Beyond the fence, on the Mexican side of the border, Mexican troops in riot gear formed a human wall to reinforce the barrier as the crowd moved.

Mexican general Vicente Hernández stood behind the green beams, flanked by guards, with an offer: surrender to us and the Mexican government will find jobs for you.

“There are opportunities for everyone,” he promised.

Migrants seeking permission to stay in Mexico continued in groups of 20. As the day progressed, about 300 surrendered to Mexican immigration.

Mexico’s offer, and not just legal status, marks a new turn in the country’s efforts to find humane solutions for the predominantly Central American migrants fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries.

Under threat of trade and other US sanctions, Mexico has made more efforts in recent months to prevent migrants from reaching their desired final destination: the US

The Suchiate River has sometimes been a stalemate because migrants come together for strength in numbers, hoping to force their way across the bridge or wade across the river to prevent immigration controls in Mexico.

The water levels of the river are low enough this weekend to allow those who just dare to trudge over. National Guardsmen stood by the banks to warn of such ventures, with interactions that resemble a game with high bets of chicken.

Honduran Darlin Mauricio Mejía accompanied a dozen other migrants for a splash on the banks of the Guatemalan side of the river early Sunday.

He shouted playfully to the guards: can we enter Mexico to eat some mangoes?

One of the guards replied curtly: “Let’s go to immigration and they will help you there.”

___

Maria Verza reported from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

Sonia Perez D and Maria Verza, The Associated Press